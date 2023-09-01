Sen. Kashim Shettima, the Vice President of Nigeria has written a message to people who want to honour him on his 57th birthday, which is scheduled for September 2nd, 2023.

In a personally signed statement, the Vice President advised anyone who wanted to wish him a happy birthday to refrain from doing so on newspaper front pages or by using paid methods.

Instead, he appealed to them to donate to charity organizations in need, or their preference.

While acknowledging the consideration and goodwill of people who might be anticipating his birthday celebration, Senator Shettima revealed that his choice to keep things low-key is part of his commitment to careful resource management and responsive governance.

Below is the full text of the Vice President’s message issued on Thursday by the Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola.

Dear friends and well-wishers,

“Greetings to you all.

“As we approach the anniversary of my birth on September 2nd, I am utterly grateful for the warm wishes and kind sentiments that many of you have expressed over the years. Your thoughtfulness has touched my heart and has been a source of immense joy.

“At the same time, I would like to take this opportunity to humbly request that you consider celebrating this occasion in a different way.

“In the spirit of our nation’s commitment to responsible resource management and responsive governance, I kindly ask you to refrain from placing birthday wishes on newspaper pages or utilizing paid channels to convey your greetings.

“I invite you to join me in channeling our collective efforts towards a nobler cause. Instead of spending resources on such messages, I encourage you to contribute to the betterment of our society by donating to charity organizations in need, or your preference, in our collective pursuit of a humane and functional world.

“Thank you for your understanding and for being my all-weather friends and allies.”