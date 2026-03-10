New Telegraph

March 10, 2026
Revealer Online Publisher Loses Mother-In-Law

The family of Frank Ukim of Uyo Clan in Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has announced the death of their beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Mrs Arit Frank Ukim who passed away on Sunday, December, 21, 2025.

Mrs Arit Ukim is celebrated for her deep Christian faith and lifelong devotion to service. Until her passing, she was a committed member of the Quo Iboe Church Nigeria, where she actively participated in the women’s group and other church activities. Her dedication to spiritual growth and community support earned her admiration within the congregation.

According to burial arrangements released by the family, obsequies will be held at St George’s Primary School, Aka Junction, Uyo.

She will thereafter be interred at her husband’s residence at No. 6, Kelvin Lane, Uyo, on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. Her passing has drawn tributes from family members, friends and church associates, who remember her as a devoted mother, grandmother and committed Christian whose life was marked by service and grace.

Mrs Arit Frank Ukim is survived by children and grandchildren. Former Champion Newspaper Staff and Publisher of Revealer Online, Mr. Edet Udoh is married to the daughter of the late Mrs Arit Frank Ukim.

