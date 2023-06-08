REVEALED: Young Flutist Behind Kcee’s Hit Song, Ojapiano Surfaced

Social media was on Thursday buzzing as many netizens took to their respective handles to react following the discovery of the indigenous flautist, Ojazzy Igbonile who added melody to Nigerian artist, KCee’s recently released, outstanding new track, Ojapiano.

The track which blends traditional Nigerian Igbo with the South African Amapiano tune, has been trending on social media as a lot of comments and reactions have trailed the discovery of the raw talent.

The song which was produced by Jay Synths features a young talent, Ojazzy playing the Igbo people’s traditional flute, known as Oja.

In the viral video, Ojazzy was seen playing the flute while vibing with KCee in the studio.

Here are the controversies that have emerged from the viral video as many commented on the raw talent of the flautists.

cbodilon said: “Na This guy even gets the song. No be Kcee.”

valchie_kings_113 said: “To me na this boy get sound wey Kcee thief no cap. Tell me wetin Kcee sing if not for the sound and oja people are vibing to they better pay him good royalties.”

prizzy-official22 reacted: “Hope say them pay em o royalties because na that em oja kill the song.”

chriz_benny said: “This turn dey catch a cold. It brings every effect of lgboness in me. Thanks for this turn brother.”

fav__baby123 reacted: “Wow he is very talented.”

wbwillybang said: “He’s a legend!!”

Replst_emp said: “And mumu Kcee couldn’t give him his flowers because the boy no get level. Na the beat we day enjoy Kcee no be wetin u talk sha.”

parlegoocci said: “Seeing Igbo’s showing faces.”

tycoon4rl commented: “Talent choke.”

official_cherishmatur said: “Nice one.”