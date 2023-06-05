REVEALED: Why Teddy A Proposed To Bam Bam – Talent Manager

A Twitter user identified as a Talent Manager, @LaweyJr has dragged former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Teddy A as he revealed the main reason behind his proposal to Bam Bam.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Teddy A while speaking on an episode of the Honest Bunch podcast revealed that he and Bam Bam are fighting for weeks before he proposed marriage to her.

According to the reality star, he almost broke up with Bam Bam before his personal assistant and brother advised him, so he changed his mind and proposed to her.

But taking to his Twitter handle to narrate how everything plays out, Talent Manager debunked Teddy A’s claims, saying he was the cause of the rift between them before he later proposed by asking Bam Bam to abort her first pregnancy.