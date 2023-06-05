REVEALED: Why Teddy A Proposed To Bam Bam – Talent Manager

A Twitter user identified as a Talent Manager, @LaweyJr has dragged former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Teddy A as he revealed the main reason behind his proposal to Bam Bam.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that Teddy A while speaking on an episode of the Honest Bunch podcast revealed that he and Bam Bam are fighting for weeks before he proposed marriage to her.
According to the reality star, he almost broke up with Bam Bam before his personal assistant and brother advised him, so he changed his mind and proposed to her.
But taking to his Twitter handle to narrate how everything plays out, Talent Manager debunked Teddy A’s claims, saying he was the cause of the rift between them before he later proposed by asking Bam Bam to abort her first pregnancy.
Speaking further, the Twitter user claimed that Teddy A asked Bam Bam to have an abortion, which she refused.
According to him, Teddy A broke up with Bam Bam and didn’t speak with her for about two weeks after she rejected his demand Teddy A realized his mistake and proposed to Bam Bam after he was advised by some people to do the right thing.
She said, “It’s how he (Teddy A)remixed the story. You asked her to have an abortion, and she said no. You broke up and didn’t speak to her for 2 weeks, then came back with a ring after your guys tell you to say you no get the sense”.