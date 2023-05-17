Julian Nagelsmann’s agent has revealed that the former Bayern Munich Manager was right to turn down the Chelsea job.

Volker Struth has also claimed Nagelsmann was Chelsea’s No1 choice ahead of Mauricio Pochettino, who has agreed to take over as the new head coach at Stamford Bridge.

Nagelsmann pulled out of the running in April following talks with Chelsea, but the club deny the 35-year-old German was their first-choice target.

Speaking to the Bild podcast Phrasenmaher, Struth said: “I can confirm that Chelsea was quick to call (after Nagelsmann was sacked by Bayern Munich). There were some phone conversations.

“It was the right decision not to go there. It’s a club in troubled waters at the moment.

And their transfer policy, spending a few hundred million euros, has raised expectations that need to be met.

There were also some other issues, “He was their No1 (choice), that was our information. I believe it would have happened if he had wanted it.”

Pochettino is would be in London this week to finalize his appointment at Chelsea.

The former Tottenham manager is expected to sign a three-year contract at Stamford Bridge following extensive talks with co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

Pochettino will oversee a mass clear-out of the Chelsea squad and also wants to sign a striker, a goalkeeper, and possibly a midfielder.