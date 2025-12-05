Revealed: TY Logistics Park Mulls Fixing Nigeria’s $1.7bn Logistics Drain

Nigeria’s logistics sector sits at a painful crossroads, of rising demand driven by e-commerce and manufacturing, but broken systems that choke movement and punish both producers and consumers.

For many businesses, the cost of transporting goods is now equal to or greater than the cost of the goods themselves. TY Logistics Park, a new Grade A logistics hub inside the Lekki Free Trade Zone, believes it has a model that can reverse the losses bleeding the industry.

The complexity costing businesses money based on insights shared by CEO Arno van der Merwe, showed that Nigeria’s logistics challenges are not episodic, they are structural.

They include underinvestment in quality logistics infrastructure, poor intermodal links between roads, ports, and airports, port congestion leading to clearance delays of 18–21 days, Customs fragmentation, unreliable warehousing standards, lack of technology-driven operations.

This has created one of the most expensive logistics corridors in the world, contributing to Nigeria’s over $1.7 billion annual loss. The company’s core thesis is straightforward: reduce friction, and cost will fall.

The park merges five traditionally separate segments into one controlled ecosystem; Clearing & Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Route-to-Market Planning, Free Zone Operations, and Digital Supply Chain Visibility Businesses can keep inventory within the free zone without paying duties upfront, paying only on consignment release.

This alone, Van der Merwe noted, is a major relief for companies who currently lock up capital in upfront duties. TY Logistics Park’s facilities include: 100,000 sqm in Phase 1, high-grade racked e nv i r o n m e n t s , j o i n t l e s s floors for heavy machinery, s y s t e m – d r ive n i nve n t o r y management, energy-efficient, green-certified warehouses, 30% lower water and energy consumption And full repatriation rights & zero corporate taxes (free zone benefits).

These are features largely absent in Nigeria’s traditional logistics architecture. A key differentiator is the “every client matters” principle. Van der Merwe said: “A client with two pallets gets the same attention as a client with 10,000 pallets.”

This positions the park as an equalizer for Nigeria’s growing SME export community, especially food, beauty, crafts, and light manufacturing businesses seeking US, EU, and Asian markets.