REVEALED: Tacha’s Name Sighted Among Tags Of BBNaija All-Stars Housemates

However, in the post shared by a Twitter user, the disqualified housemate from the season 4 ‘Pepper Dem Gang’ edition, Tacha‘s tag was seen amongst the tags of other housemates.

Taking to her handle to share the revelation, she captioned it, “Wait, so they did tag for Tacha? I love Tacha big time.. but I’m happy she didn’t come, make them no go stain her white.”

This has really garnered a lot of reactions and opinions from netizens who expressed their shock that Tacha’s tag was included in the list.

Tacha was one of the most popular housemates from the ‘pepper dem’ edition of the show, but she was disqualified after a physical altercation with another housemate, Mercy Eke.

However, despite being disqualified she’s one of the most successful housemates from the show, with a large following on social media and several endorsement deals to her name.

The Big Brother Naija All-Stars edition, which started on Sunday, July 23 features some of the most popular housemates including winners from previous seasons, set to compete for a grand prize of N120 million.

See the post below: