Revealed: No Need For Separate Tin To Operate Bank Accounts — FIRS Official

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has dismissed claims that Nigerians must obtain a separate Tax Identification Number (TIN) before they can own or operate a bank account.

FIRS also insisted that the new framework integrates seamlessly with existing national registries such as the National Identification Number and Corporate Affairs Commission records.

his clarification comes amid widespread debate following media reports suggesting that from January 2026, every Nigerian would be required to present a TIN to open or maintain a bank account, a development that generated fears of fresh bureaucratic hurdles for citizens.

Reacting to the controversy, Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, the Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Zacch Adedeji, explained in a post on her official X handle, on Saturday, that the reports were misleading

“In recent debates about Nigeria’s tax reforms, a wide- spread misconception has taken root: that citizens without a Tax Identification Number (TIN) cannot own or operate a bank account.

“This view, while the reality is that Nigeria’s tax system has evolved to integrate seam- lessly with existing national registries, ensuring that every eligible individual or entity is automatically identifiable for tax purposes.

“This article clarifies how the new framework works, drawing from the Federal Inland Revenue Service’s (FIRS) implementation of the National Taxpayer Directory under the Nigeria Tax Administration Act (2025)”, parts of her explanation read.

She explained that the TIN is a 13-digit identifier designed to uniquely capture details of taxable persons and entities across Nigeria. She added: “What is a Tax ID? The Tax Identification Number (TIN) is a 13-digit unique identifier for all taxable persons and entities in Nigeria.