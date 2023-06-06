REVEALED: Identity Of UNILAG Student Shot Dead Over Iphone 7 Plus

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has confirmed the killing of one of the students, Adekunle Agboola from the Department of Metallurgical and Material Engineering in the Faculty of Engineering, who was killed on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Agboola was shot dead by armed robbers at Harvey Road, Moore Road Junction while trying to retrieve his friend’s phone which was stolen after they boarded a shuttle bus from Yaba to UNILAG.

In a condolence message to the bereaved family signed by UNILAG’s Principal Assistant Registrar, Communication Unit, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, on Tuesday, the institution expressed sadness over the incident, stating that the Police are investigating the case.

The statement reads, “It was with heavy heart, that the Management of the University of Lagos, received the sad news of the death of Mr Al Ameen Adekunle Agboola, a 200-level student of the Department of Metallurgical and Material Engineering, Faculty of Engineering who died outside the University premises on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

“The unfortunate incident surrounding his death is being investigated by the Nigerian Police Force, with the full cooperation of the University.

Professor Folasade T. Ogunsola, OON, the Vice-Chancellor, on behalf of the entire University community, commiserates with the family of Mr Agboola, and prays that God grants the bereaved family the strength and fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”