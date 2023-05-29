REVEALED: How Raymond Dokpesi Died

Details of how the founder of African Independent Television (AIT) and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief (Dr) Raymond Dokpesi died has emerged.

According to the reports available to New Telegraph, Dokpesi fell on edge of treadmill which led to his untimely death on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Earlier, it was reported that the renowned business mogul and founder of Daar Communications passed on at the age of 71 years.

Further investigation revealed that Dokpesi died in an Abuja hospital after he suffered a stroke which reportedly happened after the just concluded Ramadan fast in April.

The political stalwart had since then been managing his health and was placed on occupational therapy to improve his daily activities before his sudden death.