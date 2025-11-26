Revealed: How IGP’s Kebbi Visit Prompted Release Of Abducted Schoolgirls

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday arrived Kebbi State in response to the abduction of schoolgirls from Government Girls’ Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga.

Sources confided in New Telegraph last night that following President Bola Tinubu’s marching orders less than 48-hours, 25 of the schoolgirls were later released, a development which was premised on the IGP’s visit. During the visit, the police chief met with the State Governor, Nasir Idris, and later addressed personnel of the Nigeria Police Force in the state, Channels Television reports.

New Telegraph gathered that Egbetokun’s visit followed a security briefing with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Sunday, where the rising cases of abductions in Kebbi, Niger, and Kwara states were discussed. Also present at the meeting were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyode; Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Kelvin Aneke; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas; Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General E.A.P.

Undiendeye; Chief of Army Staff, Major General Waidi Shaibu; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Tosin Ajayi. It had earlier been reported that bandits had stormed the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga, in the early hours of November 17, k!lling the Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, before whisking away several students. It was gathered that the gunmen operated unhindered during the attack and shot Makuku while attempting to protect the students.

Recall that as the nation grappled with the Kebbi tragedy, armed men also launched another large-scale abduction in Niger State last Friday at St. Mary’s Primary and Secondary School, Papiri. It was learned that the gunmen arrived in large numbers, riding on more than 60 motorcycles and accompanied by a van.

The school’s gatekeeper was shot and left critically injured. The gunmen reportedly abducted 315 students from the Catholic-owned school, although 50 of them later escaped, according to the Christian Association of Nigeria. CAN Chairman in Niger State and Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Bulus Yohanna, confirmed that the escaping students regained freedom betweenlast Friday and Saturday.