REVEALED: Ganduje Govt Allegedly Siphons N100bn LG Funds – NNPP Transition C’ttee

The Transition Committee of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State has revealed how Governor Abdullahi Ganduje allegedly diverted over N100 Billions Local Government Funds to his personal accounts.

The committee made the revelation on Saturday during a Town Hall meeting on Strengthening Investigative Data-Driven Journalism in the Fight Against Corruption in Local Languages in Nigeria.

The programme was organized by WADATA Media, Advocacy Center, and WAMAC with the Support of McArthur Foundation, a Former Kano Anti Corruption Czer and a member of the NNPP Transition Committee, Barrister Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado.

Speaking on their discovery, the committee said, “Official documents recovered clearly show how N100 Billion was Siphons from the Kano Local Governments Treasury to Personal accounts, this is away from other similar diversions we have seen in the quest of our investigation”.

Barrister Muhyi Magaji, however, noted that “systematic and endemic corruption in the government of Ganduje is something that even himself as the State Anti Corruption Agency Chairman, never knew until he became part of the NNPP transition Committee member”.

Muhyi who thanks God for removing him from the Ganduje government circle, said, “I wouldn’t have gotten an answer to the serious question of corruption in the government whereas I as Chairman cannot answer.”

The former Chairman of the Kano Anti Corruption Agency also added, “The amount of corruption perpetuated under the outgoing government of APC is a mind bugling and they are going to do all they could to ravel them to everybody to see”.

Also, speaking during the Town Hall Meeting, the Executive Director/Project Manager of WAMAC, Zubair Abdurra’uf Idiris, who said he was worried that corruption has beclouded all facets of Nigeria’s lives and activities, which calls for a fragmented approach to tackle it.

Reading the Communique at the end of the Meeting, the Executive Director/ Project Manager WAMAC, Zubair Abdurra’uf Idiris, urged Federal Government, to henceforth stopped the uniliteral State Pardons for People’s accused of Corrupt practices.

Idris appreciates the efforts of The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Kano state pensioners for the Landmark judgment in which housing estates illegally built with pension funds were confiscated.

The meeting recognizes the enormous tasks of fighting corruption and calls on the citizens the join the efforts to curtail the menace of corruption.

The Executive Director said, the meeting resolved, that, the community should rise and expose corrupt practices in their domain through awareness in rural and urban communities to inculcate ‘virtues of societal norms and values in the administration of local governments funds in Kano state.

Participants x-rayed monumental corruption as a Global phenomenon and frown at corruption in Nigeria despite laws and agencies fighting corruption due to the inability to implement laws and policies.

The meeting urge Community-Based Organizations (CBOs), Journalists, and the society to report alleged corrupt persons to anti-corruption agencies’ anonymous channels, ‘The Eagle Eye app’ of the EFCC among others.