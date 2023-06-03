REVEALED: El-Rufai Undergoes Medical Surgery In Abuja

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai on Thursday underwent eye surgery for cataracts.

This is coming barely five days after he handle the mantle of leadership of the state to his successor, Governor Uba Sani.

New Telegraph gathered that the surgery process which was done under strict confidentiality was carried out at the Skipper Eye-Q Hospital at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

It was also gathered that the surgery said the former governor had earlier submitted himself for a similar surgery at the Tellish Hospital in Kaduna while he was still in office but the operation was not successful which lead to the second procedure surgery in Abuja.