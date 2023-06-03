REVEALED: El-Rufai Undergoes Medical Surgery In Abuja

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai on Thursday underwent eye surgery for cataracts.
This is coming barely five days after he handle the mantle of leadership of the state to his successor, Governor Uba Sani.
New Telegraph gathered that the surgery process which was done under strict confidentiality was carried out at the Skipper Eye-Q Hospital at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
It was also gathered that the surgery said the former governor had earlier submitted himself for a similar surgery at the Tellish Hospital in Kaduna while he was still in office but the operation was not successful which lead to the second procedure surgery in Abuja.
Sources privy to the development said that Skipper Eye-Q Hospital Abuja, owned by Indians, had to fly one Doctor Hashna into Nigeria to carry out the operation on El-Rufai.
“We don’t know how much was paid. But, El-Rufai was given special treatment. All the eye surgeries billed for Thursday were suspended because all staff were on standby to welcome him and until he was operated on, it was just about him.
“Everything was done secretly as many staff were told the previous day not to be on duty Thursday,” said the source, adding that the surgery was successful.