REVEALED: DSS Invited To Prevent Obasa From Resuming, Didn’t Invade Lagos Assembly 

The Department of State Services (DSS) has clarified that its operatives was invited by the Lagos State House of Assembly to intervene in the leadership crisis in the House.

It would be recalled that news reports claimed that the DSS officials and police officers stormed the Assembly to prevent the House from sitting.

This development sparked public outrage as the security officers were said to have been working for Mudashiru Obasa, the impeached Speaker of the Assembly last month.

Debunking the purported reports, the secret police said the Assembly in a letter dated February 14 sought increased security due to potential threats.

The letter was signed by the acting Clerk of the Assembly, A. T. B. Ottun, raised concerns about an alleged plot by Obasa to return as Speaker today.

Consequently, the Assembly asked the DSS and other security agencies to move in to enhance security within and around the Assembly premises.

The letter read: “I wish to bring to your attention a pressing matter that requires immediate action. “The impeached Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly plans to resume office on the 18th of February, 2025, as the Speaker, posing a potential security threat to the Assembly and its members.

“In light of this situation, we kindly request that you take necessary measures to fortify the security of the As – sembly premises with effect from Sunday 16 February 2025 by increasing the presence of your men and as well observe strict access control within and outside the Assembly premises till further notice. “We look forward to your prompt attention Sir. Thank you.

