REVEALED: A’Ibom: SS3 Student, Edima Umoh Died Of Brain Relapse – Autopsy

The autopsy has revealed that Miss Edima Umoh, a 15-year-old student of Full Life Academy who recently died in the school, suffered a relapse of a brain illness.

Miss Umoh, the last child in a family of five, and a final-year student of the school who was writing her WAEC, reportedly died in her sleep on Thursday, May 18 after complaining of a headache.

The parents of the girl, in a letter through their lawyer, Edikan Lawrence, had expressed sadness that the school authority did not furnish them with a detailed account of what led to their daughter’s death.

New Telegraph gathered from a source close to the family said that an autopsy was conducted on Tuesday and it revealed that the girl died from a relapse of a brain-related illness she had been treated for previously.

“The girl had a brain illness some time ago which she was treated, and she was fine,” the source said. “The autopsy showed that she died from the relapse of the illness.”

The source further disclosed that with the autopsy result, the family has found closure on the issue and the girl will be buried on Thursday.