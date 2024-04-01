REVEALED: Adebutu’s Faith Decided Ahead Of Next Election

Barring the last-minute changes, there are strong indications that the faith of Ladi Adebutu, the former gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has been decided ahead of the 2027 general election.

According to the emerging details, the decision on what position to contest in the 2027 general election has been made for Adebutu.

Multiple sources privy to the development disclosed that the son of wealthy Casino king and lottery magnate, Kessington Adebutu will be having another shot at the gubernatorial seat of Ogun State in the next election.

One of the sources said, “It has become a thing of pride decorated with a programmatic approach. The circumstances involved have decided what is next for him”.

Adebutu who started in politics by winning a National Assembly seat as a 30-year-old in 1992, among other things, is said to have gone to the drawing board and is mapping out fresh strategies for a better outing in the next general election.

He lost the 2023 gubernatorial election to Governor Abiodun by less than 15,000 votes ( 276, 298 votes to 262,383 ).

Those who should know disclosed that he is already correcting “the mistakes” that enabled his defeat while also banking on divisions afflicting the ruling All Progressives Congress over who gets the party’s gubernatorial ticket for the 2027 election to play in his favour.

The major political structures within the APC are backing different gubernatorial aspirants with the Governor said to be a stand-alone over his preferred successor.

Adebutu is leveraging the development to poach supporters from the APC to his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) while ensuring that the slip within his party that almost knocked him out of 2023 is permanently eradicated.

“He is quietly courting and getting more people who are encouraged by his performance in the last general election against a more united ruling party to his side” insiders asserted.