Revamping School Sports as Catalyst for Sectoral Revival

Sports in Nigeria have long served as a unifying force and a source of national pride, but the sector has suffered from neglect in recent decades. Stakeholders often reminisce about the golden era when Nigeria’s robust school sports system was the cornerstone of its sporting success. AJIBADE OLUSESAN writes that revitalizing this foundational platform is crucial for restoring Nigeria’s stature in global sports and fostering holistic youth development.

Undoubtedly, sports in Nigeria has been neglected for a long time. The ongoing decline raises concerns, particularly among stakeholders who nostalgically remember the country’s golden era in the sector. This past success, which stemmed from a strong school sports system that identified and nurtured talent from an early age, can serve as a valuable guide for revitalising Nigerian sports today.

Historically, school sports played a crucial role in Nigeria’s sporting achievements. During the 1950s and 1960s, regional and state sports organisations actively nurtured talent. Intra- and inter-regional competitions served as dynamic platforms for discovering budding athletes.

Golden era of School sports

From this vibrant process emerged stars such as Tony Igwe, a talented footballer who began his career in the early 1960s and later became one of the best fullbacks in the history of the national football team.

Other stars included Haruna Ilerika, a master dribbler from Zumratul Grammar School; Samuel Ojebode, Adokiye Amesiemeka, Paul Okoku, Christian Chukwudi, Peter Rufai, Stephen Keshi, Segun Fetuga, Samson Siasia, Henry Nwosu, Godwin Odiye, Emilio John, Tarila Okorowanta, Marcellus and Cajetan Obinatu, Fatai Amao, Tajudeen Disu, Sunday Oliseh, Raymond King, Nduka Ugbade, Waheed Akanni, Muyiwa Sanya, Femi Olukanmi, Wole Odegbami, Tunde Balogun, and Samuel Garba all of whom excelled in the renowned Principal’s Cup, held nationwide.

Others from the academicals were Garba Okoye, Peter Anieke, Muyiwa Oshode, Shamsudeen Olowoshode, Tunde Disu, Lawal Inuwa Rigogo, while Segun Olumodeji, Dominic Ezeani, Josiah Dombraye, Morton Owolo and Ken Ilodigwe. among others.

Similarly, athletics, basketball, table tennis, and cricket thrived under the influence of prestigious institutions like King’s College, St. Gregory’s College, Government College in Ibadan, Hussey College in Warri, and Methodist Girls High School in Yaba, Lagos, among others.

There are several schools recognised as breeding grounds for talent, including Igbobi College, St. Finbarrs College, Denton Grammar School, CMS Grammar School, Jubril Martins, Anwar-ul-Islam College, Zumratul Islamiya, Kings College, Methodist Boys High School, Baptist Academy, Hope Waddell Training Institute, Calabar – United Presbyterian, St. Anne’s School, (Old Kudeti Girls’ School) Molete, Ibadan, Oron Boy’s High School, (Old Oron Training Institute) Oron, Wesley College of Science (old Wesley College), Elekuro, Ibadan. St. Paul’s College, Iyenu, Awka. Methodist Boy’s High School, Oron, Christ the King College, Onitsha, Edo College, Benin, Edokpolor Grammar School, Benin, Boys Secondary School, Nkwerre among others.

Nigeria has a rich history in athletics, closely linked to the incredible talents developed through school sports. Many of the country’s iconic athletes began their journeys as students, participating in school competitions that laid the groundwork for their national and international achievements.

Ekundayo Saliu, one of Nigeria’s finest pole vaulters during his school years, became a national champion. Gabriel Aturu from Trade Centre in Oyo dominated the pole vault scene from 1965 to 1972, maintaining his status as the nation’s champion for seven consecutive years.

In track and field, Tony Urhobo of Hussey College, Warri, and Emmanuel Elili from Zik Academy were standout athletes. Amos Odenusi of Victory College, Ikare, represented Nigeria in the sprints at the 1970 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh, Scotland. Gladstone Agbamu also dazzled with his talent at the Games.

Peter Okodogbe of Esan Grammar School in Uromi made history as a sprinter by breaking Karimu Amu’s 21-second national record, which had stood for an astonishing 21 years. Philip Ofili from Saint Anthony College in Ubulu Uku and Majekodunmi from Government College in Ibadan were also the products depth of sprinting talent nurtured in Nigerian schools.

Bruce Ijirigho of Holy Trinity Grammar School, Sabongida-Ora, Edo State, and Rukevwe Bazunu of Loyola College, Ibadan, were among the country’s finest sprinters, alongside Hammed Adio of Offa Grammar School.

Female athletes also made a significant impact on the school sports scene. Modupe Oshikoya from Methodist Girls High School in Yaba excelled in sprints and jumps, while Gloria Obajimi and Titi Adeleke from St. Theresa’s College in Ibadan dominated the sprints and the 400m events. Kehinde Vaughan, Falilat Ogunkoya, and Fatima Yusuf, who were discovered in an Ebira settlement in Ondo, became household names in Nigerian athletics.

Godwin Obasogie gained recognition as one of Nigeria’s top hurdlers, while Uwa Idienuma and Aboyade Cole from Federal Government College in Warri were also stars of their time. Charlton Ehizuelen’s success in athletics paved the way for emerging stars like Kayode Elegbede from Comprehensive College in Ayetoro, as well as Yusuf Ali and Ajayi Agbebaku, who excelled in the triple jump.

These athletes represent the golden era of Nigerian school sports, where talent was nurtured with discipline, competition, and opportunities to shine on national and international stages.

The colonial era provided the country with schools that had adequate sports facilities, and each school employed physical and health education teachers who served as game masters. Regular inter-house and inter-school sports competitions were integral to school activities. There were inter-regional tournaments like the Hussey Shield and Manuwa Cup in the 1960s, which became popular among post-primary schools. The Academicals Soccer Championships were especially noteworthy, as they produced talented players who later joined the old Green Eagles, Nigeria’s national football team.

In 1973, the Gowon administration expanded this vision with the introduction of the National Sports Festival (NSF). The festival featured three categories of athletes: Under-13, intermediate, and senior, representing all 12 states in the country. The goal was to nurture young talent and promote unity. However, issues of dishonesty affected the U-13 category, as overage athletes were included, leading to the cancellation of this critical segment after its first edition.

The NSF served as a comprehensive showcase of sports, featuring major events and providing a platform to discover new talents. Prior to the national festival, local government-level competitions were held to identify grassroots athletes, who subsequently competed at state sports festivals. The best athletes from these competitions were then selected to represent their states at the national level.

Most of the athletes who participated in the NSF came from primary and secondary schools, ensuring a consistent influx of young talent.

The Downward trends

However, this promising trajectory began to wane in the 1990s. The advent of hurried, profit-driven sports academies overshadowed the systematic development provided by school sports. The Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF) formed in 1973 to stimulate activities of sports at that level suffered from neglect, and reduced government investment exacerbated the decline.

The shortage from the supply channel inevitably led to fumbling performance on the global stage. It has to be noted that the success story recorded at major outings like the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games was the last batch of by-products of the investment in school sports. The story has been that of lamentation since then; until the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, where Team Nigeria won a silver and bronze medal, the country had returned empty-handed since the 2004 edition of the Games and the failure was more pronounced after the country returned from the Paris 2024 Games with nothing despite spending a whopping N12billion.

Sports like athletics, table tennis, swimming, boxing and tennis have witnessed a remarkable decline in their popularity among Nigerians while fans prefer to follow European football while the local league turned into a mere joke.

As far back as the 1969 National Curriculum Conference, the Nigerian government has made an effort to lay a solid foundation for physical education, the driver of sports in schools.

The National Policy on Education (NPE) evolved from the recommendations of the National Conference.

Generally, the NPE took cognizance of the needs of the Nigerian child at all levels of learning. In the same vein, the subjects offered in the curriculum were given prime attention. Specifically, the policy accorded physical education equal status with other school subjects. It further prescribed that Physical and Health Education (PHE) should be made compulsory at the junior secondary school level, and optional at the senior secondary school.

Although government recognition of the importance of PHE was further strengthened with the enactment of the 2000 and 2009 National Sports Development Policy, the system doesn’t provide room for both education and sports to professionally go together.

In fact, the sports calendar and education do not accommodate each other. They are on parallel lanes; they could see and wave to each other but never meant to meet.

For instance, in secondary schools, the sports calendars are usually for leisure. Unlike in advanced countries, there is no room for sports to leverage education even at the grassroots level.

The way forward

“For Nigeria to get it right again, more emphasis should be placed on discovering talents from the grassroots,” Nwosu who was drafted into the Green Eagles side that won the country’s first-ever African Cup of Nations in 1980 said. ” I was discovered from a school programme, I captained my school and ended up playing for the national team. This is how some of my other teammates were discovered and were taught the rudiments of the game from their formative years. It is disturbing to say that aspect of sports development is no longer there, it worked for us and I wonder why we have to leave that path.”

“In my own days, I was invited to the Golden Eaglets from secondary school; although I didn’t make the team but I bounced back to become part of the U-20 team in 1989,” Adepoju who was in the Super Eagles squad that played for the first time in the FIFA World Cup “But these days, it is very difficult to find players playing for a club side from secondary schools. The facilities are no longer there for students to be discovered.

“This country should not be worrying about good athletes that can bring glory to it. But so far we continue to neglect developmental initiatives of discovering athletes at their formative years, then the string of poor results our athletes bring home from international tournaments will continue,” he said.

The NSSF, initially a pillar for managing primary and secondary school athletes; before its establishment, regional bodies efficiently managed student sports, producing athletes who excelled on national and international stages. Unfortunately, the deterioration of this structured framework has been a significant contributor to the decline of Nigerian sports.

“Sports in the country have witnessed a decline, due to the neglect of school sports. You don’t expect sports to develop if the proper steps are not taken. In the 70’s and 80’s, school sports used to get support from the government and that was why we were then ranked among the best in Africa. Now, all we do is to recycle old athletes, instead of discovering new ones to replace the ageing ones,’’ Ibrahim Muhammad, President of NSSF lamented.

There have been some attempts to revive school sports one of it happened during Dr. Goodluck Jonathan presidency which established the Nigeria Academicals Sports Committee (NASCOM) to revive grassroots sports in secondary schools as a foundation for elite sports development. The committee, chaired by Chief Segun Odegbami, aimed to create a comprehensive programme to engage youths, boost school enrollment and develop talent pipelines for tertiary and professional sports.

NASCOM’s vision extended beyond organising a national football competition. It proposed documenting student athletes nationwide, issuing multifunctional ID cards, and funding through sponsorships and a student sports levy. A major bank even partnered with NASCOM, ready to support the initiative.

However, the project collapsed when a new Minister of Youth and Sports replaced NASCOM’s leadership in 2012, effectively ending one of Nigeria’s most ambitious grassroots sports programmes. This decision halted a promising initiative that could have transformed sports development and youth engagement in Nigeria.

There were also some attempts during by some miniisters of sports including Sani Ndanusa, Solomon Dalung and Sunday Dare but nothing concrete came out of such moves.

The Call to Action

“The role of the private sector in sports development cannot be overemphasized,” Dr. Sam Eno, a research, planning expert said. “The Nigerian government should create incentives for private companies to invest in sports, whether through sponsorship of competitions, establishment of sports academies, or direct support to athletes. Public-private partnerships are crucial in building the infrastructure needed to support our athletes and in providing the financial backing that will allow them to compete at the highest levels.

“Corporate entities could also be encouraged to adopt local sports teams, sponsor grassroots competitions, or invest in the construction of sports facilities. The government can incentivize these investments through tax breaks, grants, and recognition awards, fostering a symbiotic relationship between sports development and business growth.

Jide Oguntuase, a former Flying Eagles star, stressed the need for a strategic overhaul of school sports development.

“To achieve this, several strategies must be adopted. First, collaboration between the Ministries of Youth and Sports and Education is essential to making sports and physical education a mandatory part of school curricula. Legislative support will further strengthen these efforts. Second, funding must be prioritized. Federal, state, and local governments should allocate resources for sports infrastructure, ensuring schools are equipped with standard fields, courts, and gyms. Partnerships with the private sector can provide additional financial support,” Oguntuase explained.

“Reviving competitions like the Principal’s Cup, inter-state athletics championships, and table tennis tournaments is another crucial step. These events serve as scouting grounds for future national and international athletes. Equally important is the training and capacity building of coaches and games masters, who play a key role in talent development. Implementing grading and classification systems for coaches will ensure high standards in training,” Director, Educare Education Services, said.

“Grassroots engagement is vital to this effort. Local government sports committees should oversee grassroots participation, organise holiday camps, and facilitate regular inter-school competitions to keep young athletes engaged year-round. Incentives should also be offered to private corporations to sponsor school sports programs, with youth-targeted brands being ideal partners.

