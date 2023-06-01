Revamping Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Under New Dispensation

In other economic climes in the world, the real sector of the economy is the engine room for economic growth. Unfortunately, that has not happened in Nigeria due to government’s inconsistent policies; fiscal and monetary decisions, as well as government agencies’ harsh regulations. All these actions have relegated the country’s manufacturing sector backwards.

However, in order to reflate the country’s manufacturing sector that is in recession currently due to extraordinary challenges, stakeholders in the organised private sector (OPS) have listed priority areas as part of agenda setting for the new administration. The new president is expected to focus in certain areas in order to achieve an all inclusive economic growth that will not only boost the country’s real sector of the economy, but position it as the true live wire of the economy.

2023 fiscal policy

One of the major problems that needs the attention of the new government is the contentious 2023 fiscal policy measure, which as a matter of urgency needs reversal to save the country’s brewing sector following the excise duty imposed on beverages and tobacco production. The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) President, Otunba Francis Meshioye, while commenting on this, advised the new President to urgently reverse with immediate effect the policy while also addressing the issue of multiple taxes in the country.

According to him, the immediate past government’s imposition of taxes was illegal and not in tandem with MAN and its members’ position because the decision was solely reached by former President Muhammadu Buhari. Meshioye explained that the reversal and suspension of the 2023 fiscal policy measures on excise duty would go a long way to restore confidence in the manufacturing sector in the country.

Made-in-Nigeria products

The MAN president also called for the need to promote the use of local content by mandating the patronage of Made-in-Nigeria products by all government parastatals, agencies, and ministries; and the revisit of executive orders 003 and 004. He hinted that under the new administration, the association would like to see government directing all ministries, departments, and agencies of government to comply with Executive Order 003 on the patronage of made-in-Nigeria products.

He said: “In this regard, there should be a strict application of the margin of preference, effective monitoring and periodic evaluation of compliance,` and appropriate sanctions meted out to MDAs acting in breach of the executive order.”

Unsold goods

Another critical area that local manufacturers are expecting priority attention from the President Tinubu- led administration is the reduction in the alarming rise in inventory of unsold products in the country. This has largely been caused by macroeconomic challenges, thereby taking a huge toll on manufacturing bottomline and production. MAN Director-General, Mr.

Segun Ajayi-Kadir, explained that macroeconomic challenges, including, low purchasing power due to declining real income following the continuous increase in inflationary pressures in the country was impacting negatively on rising stocks in inventory of unsold goods in the sector.

According to him, inventory of unsold finished products in the manufacturing sector in- creased to N282.56 billion in the second half of 2022 up from N169.75 billion recorded in the corresponding half of 2021; thus, indicating N112.81 billion or 66 per cent increase over the period.

Resuscitation of local firms

MAN also maintained that the manufacturing sector still remained the backbone of industrialisation and the emergence of growth in any economy. With this, MAN declared that it would be championing by pressurizing the new administration to craft and announce a special policy initiative to address the revival of closed and distressed firms, particularly in the North East where 60 percent of its member companies have closed down for manufacturing.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, made this known to New Telegraph in a chat in Lagos, saying that the association would assiduously shift focus on revamping the country’s manufacturing sector in this next dispensation. According to him, the country’s manufacturing sector has shown important role in its efforts towards achieving a progressive growth and development in the nation’s economy.

The MAN DG lamented that many of its members had suffered investment losses and market disruptions to the worsening insecurity in the Northeast region, adding that it would be key for the new president to prioritise special policy initiative to address the revival of closed and distressed industries in the country, mostly in the Northeast region.

Infrastructure devt

In addition, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has disclosed that President Tinubu must prioritise infrastructure development in order to recalibrate and reflate the country’s economy like the previous administration did. Dr. Chinyere Almona, the Director-General of LCCI, explained that there was also evidence that inadequacy of needed infrastructure and the myriad of macroeconomic challenges had constituted binding constraints to the performance of the economy.

With this background, she stated that the new government should not be under any illusion about the need to stop the drift and address the stifling infrastructural deficiencies in the country in order to boost industrial development. According to her, there are low- hanging fruits, there is also the long-term perspective for stabilizing and growing the economy in double digits way.

Forex allocation

The immediate past president, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, explained that the private sector operators would be canvassing for the new administration to direct the CBN and ensure that it complies with the prioritisation of foreign exchange (forex) to the productive sector, particularly to manufacturers to import raw materials, spares, and machinery that are not available locally.

In addition, Mabogunje noted that OPS would also be championing the announcement of a special policy initiative to de-risk manufacturing and unleash adequate funding for the sector through effective funding of special lending windows in the new dispensation.

Debt profile

Speaking on Nigeria’s debt profile, the former LCCI president explained that the rising debt profile of the country was worrisome, pointing out that the country was still being faced with forex liquidity concerns, contracting disposable incomes, rising inflation, escalating unemployment, business disruptions and investment uncertainties. She emphasised the need for policymakers to expeditiously develop a framework that will ensure the country has a well-diversified revenue base, stressing that this imperative for macroeconomic stability.

Informal sector devt

Also speaking, the National President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Ide John Udeagbala, said the Nigerian economy was primarily powered by the Small and Medium Enterprises, (SMEs) as over 85 per cent of the country’s industrial sector is reliant on the SMEs, which embodies the informal sector also.

“As the “Voice of Nigerian Business,” a leading member of the OPS, and the umbrella body for all city, state, and bilateral chambers of commerce in Nigeria, including business associations, NACCIMA encourages the new administration to pay attention to these issues, amongst others, and cooperate with all public and private sector partners to enunciate policies that will foster a private sector-driven economy in Nigeria,” he averred.

“While we believe that this new administration will do great exploits, exceeding the works of their successors, I would also like to use this opportunity to charge you all to work closely with NACCIMA, as the synergy will be needed to further promote business interests in Nigeria and the global economy at large,” he urged.

Electricity supply

While speaking on electricity supply to local manufacturers, a former Ag. Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, FIIRO, Dr. Chima C. Igwe, stressed that local manufacturers wanted the administration to direct NERC to admit all qualified applicant companies into the eligible customer scheme in order to allow them access to power as stipulated in the Electric Power Sector Reform Act 2005.

Tackling recession

Igwe noted that in the past few years, Nigeria and Nigerians experienced a sudden and significant drop in economic activities, which led to poor purchasing power.

Last line

Industry stakeholders insist that the manufacturing sector will be crucial to the revival of the country’s ailing economy and should not be overlooked by the government in the new dispensation.