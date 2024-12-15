Revamped Eastern Ports, Strategic to Nigeria’s Economic Growth –Experts

Share

As the Federal Government attempts to commence its ambitious $1 billion ports modernization project, PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that the time to revamp the Eastern Ports is now to boost cargo throughput from current Two million containers annually to the envisaged Seven million annually

Cost of dependence on Lagos ports

Currently, ranked 110 on the global logistics performance index, 116 on global port competitiveness, Nigeria’s over-dependence on Lagos ports has brought untold hardship on shippers, importers, and other key stakeholders.

Currently, it takes an average of 14 days to complete cargo clearance at both Apapa and Tin Can Island ports, as against the global standard average of 48 hours. Divergent figures have shown that Nigeria loses an average of $14 billion annually due to port congestion, hence the need to develop and increase the cargo handling capacity of the Eastern Ports.

As the Nigerian Ports Authority(NPA) commits towards attracting more import/export businesses to the Calabar, Port-Harcourt, and Warri by granting new tariff reliefs to shipping companies, terminal operators, the focus is on improving maritime activities on the Eastern corridor, through a massive expansion of port infrastructure and vessel handling capacity.

Implication of viable Eastern seaports

Experts are of the view that upgrading the cargo handling capacity of the Calabar, Port-Harcourt, and Warri ports with modern infrastructural, technological, and manpower requirements means that the hugely encumbered Lagos ports would undoubtedly witness unprecedented decongestion, efficiency, and orderliness. This is expected to improve Nigeria’s ranking on World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index, make the ports more globally competitive, promote the ease of doing business across the nation, improve general export activities and increase government revenue.

They further said that viable Eastern ports would promote massive improvement in shipping and cargo operations in the Calabar, Old Port-Harcourt, and Warri ports. By implication, shippers in the Middle Belt, North East, South East, and South-South region may never need to consign their cargo to Lagos but will gladly explore available options like Warri, Calabar, and massively improved Port-Harcourt/Onne ports to choose from.

“Also, it will make great economic sense to develop more inland dry ports across all regions, connect more rail lines, in addition to drastic improvement of the federal road routes to these ports. This will facilitate a more efficient evacuation of cargo. However, efficiency in the cargo clearance process can also depend on the deployment of a limited number of port agencies. There are several agencies (about 14 of them), with duplicated functions, causing delays in the cargo clearance process due to multiple physical examinations. This concern needs to be addressed to enhance efficiency in the ports’ operations,” one of them said.

Challenges of Eastern Ports

Seaports in relation to trade are major gateways to the economy of a country. They represent a complex structure in a country’s transportation system, providing ship harbour interface services such as pilotage, dredging, provision of berths, maintenance of navigational channels, etc. The ship-port interface in terms of loading and unloading cargoes and port-land interface in delivering cargo to and from the hinterland. In general, seaports have five principal roles. They include: Cargoes and passengers handling, providing services for ships such as bunkering and repair, a shelter for ships in case of heavy sea and storm conditions, bases for industrial development and terminals forming part of a transport chain.

Seaports, experts believe, are complex dynamic systems, consisting of numerous interacting elements, influenced by random factors. Over the years, seaports across the country have suffered neglect, depriving Nigeria of the economic advantages of having efficient and well-managed ports.

Apart from the Lagos Ports and Lekki Deep seaport, there are seaports at Warri, Koko, Onne, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Ibom Deep Seaport at Ibaka, Akwa Ibom State, which is still at the design stage. There are also numerous inland dry ports and fuel depots.

There have been diverse opinions on the reasons these ports are not being patronised by the shipping companies, ranging from insecurity, lack of incentive to the shipping companies, deliberate government policies that forced all shippers to Lagos, and narrow channels.

It was confirmed that shipping companies are avoiding the extra cost involved in going to Eastern ports.

The situation worsened after the concessioning of the ports started in 2006. This was a sequel to the withdrawal of the 30 per cent incentive granted vessel owners to use the Eastern ports, when the Federal Government controlled the ports.

Currently, apart from the Onne Port, most of the other ports servicing the South East, South-South and the Eastern flank of the North are virtually idle.

The channels into these ports need to be dredged, their facilities need to be upgraded and incentives provided to enable them to take up more of the nation’s maritime business.

Apart from shallow channels, which make it impossible for bigger vessels to access the ports, decrepit port infrastructure is another major problem.

Other identified challenges include deplorable berths, the dearth of finger mooring jetties to berth Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) crafts, lack of operational vehicles and fire hydrants at quays.

Cargo handling equipment and the port quays areas are also inadequate to make trade facilitation efficient.

Also, while high siltation at the Calabar Port has impeded safe navigation, the Port Harcourt Port suffered under constant pirate attacks, which made the port unattractive for foreign shipping lines. Because of the aforementioned challenges, no fewer than 754 vessels are said to have deserted the Eastern ports between 2013 and 2016.

Specifically, the number of vessels that berthed at the ports reduced from 2,268 vessels in 2013 to 1,514 in 2016.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the number of vessels that berthed at the Delta port fell from 609 in 2013 to 433 in 2016 while the Gross Registered Tonnage at the port also dropped from 8,687,160 in 2013 to 6,177,809 in 2016.

Addressing Eastern ports’ challenges

In a bid to reverse the situation, the NPA last year commenced the dredging of Warri port at the cost of $44.861million. The Dredging has been completed and vessels have started calling at the port. Confirming the above, a Warri based Customs broker and former National Financial Secretary of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Val Orhobabhor, said he gathered that the dredging project has been completed.

Aware of the perennial gridlock in Apapa as a result of the activity at the Lagos port, the NPA management recently announced that it was working with professionals in the maritime sector to make the eastern ports attractive for business.

In recent times, the NPA has deployed equipment worth over $30 million in Onne Port, Rivers State. The measure was to boost efficiency, security and make the port attractive for business. Onne Port Complex is one of the key ports under the NPA. It is situated on the Bonny River Estuary along Ogu Creek.

It was also gathered that six pilot cutters, tug boats and 17-meter offshore patrol boats, have been deployed in the port to make the port attractive

Sources at Onne Port confirmed that it cost the NPA more than $30 million to deploy the sophisticated equipment. He also urged investors to take advantage of the strategic location of the port, located in one of the largest oil and gas free zones in the world.

Apart from supporting exploration and production for economic activities, the free zone provides a logistic oil service centre for the oil and gas industry in Nigeria (Onshore and Offshore), while also providing easy access to the entire West African and Sub-Sahara oil fields.

The official, who declined to have his name in print, assured stakeholders and investors that adequate depth of the channel leading to the port would be dredged to accommodate big ocean-going vessels and guarantee adequate security.

Meanwhile, stakeholders in the maritime industry have continued to commend the NPA for the authority’s effort at making other ports across the country viable. For instance, former president of ANLCA, Mr Olayiwola Shittu, commended the NPA for repositioning the port for greater efficiency.

Move for optimal performance

As Nigeria embarks on a transformative journey to revamp its maritime infrastructure, the Eastern Ports are beginning to emerge as crucial players in the nation’s economic resurgence ahead of 2025.

The revamping has become necessary with the move by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to rehabilitate the heavily congested Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos.

This would create a strategic window of opportunity for the Eastern Ports to open up its doors to fresh opportunities that lie ahead of it.

Maritime analysts predict that the port capacity shortages that are likely to follow the massive rehabilitation of the Western Ports will lead to diverted cargo traffic heading to the Eastern Ports.

This anticipated diversion of Lagos-bound vessels underscores the urgent need to spotlight the potential of the Eastern Ports as the new cornerstone of Nigeria’s marine and blue economy.

Transforming the Eastern Ports into efficient, high-capacity hubs that not only alleviate the strain on Lagos is now more necessary than ever because it will prevent the redirection of Nigerian-bound cargoes to neighbouring countries due to the envisaged port capacity constraints.

The strategic enhancement of the Eastern Ports is not merely a regional development; it is a national imperative.

As the Western ports brace for an extensive overhaul, the Eastern Ports stand at the cusp of unprecedented growth, poised to anchor Nigeria’s marine economy and safeguard its position in the competitive landscape of global trade.

Expectedly, the more vessel traffic that will be directed to the Eastern Ports is also expected to improve Nigeria’s ranking on World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index, make the nation’s ports more globally competitive, promote the ease of doing business across the nation, improve general export activities and increase government revenue.

Stakeholders in the maritime sector have agreed that viable Eastern ports will promote massive improvement in shipping and cargo operations in the Calabar, Old Port-Harcourt, and Warri ports and by implication shippers in the Middle Belt, North East, South East, and South-South region may never need to consign their cargo to Lagos but will gladly explore available options like Warri, Calabar, and a massively improved Port-Harcourt/Onne port to choose from.

This hindsight might be the reason why the Managing Director of NPA, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, recently embarked on a tour of the Eastern Ports.

This is also in continuation of his resolve to galvanize port concessionaires and terminal operators into increasing their in-country investments in Port infrastructure equipment.

This visit, which came on the heels of his tour of Lagos Ports of Apapa and Tin-Can earlier in November, 2024 signposts the current administration’s readiness to deepen Nigeria’s competitiveness in vessel and cargo traffic to match the needs of Nigeria’s huge population of over 200 million inhabitants.

During the tour, Dantsoho stressed that, “with the quantum of investments our maritime neighbours, especially along the West and Central African Coast are attracting, we can only stay competitive if we redouble our investment drive in order to provide requisite infrastructure and equipment to attract the sizes of vessels that scale up our cargo throughput to adequately serve our huge population.

“As far as this management is concerned, we have the mandate of the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola to create the enablers for increased investment, and we are poised to do just that.

“Let me seize this moment to reiterate my earlier plea to investors to take maximum advantage of the investor-friendliness of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to infuse greater investment and be assured of guaranteed return on investment,” he added.

