June 9, 2025
Revamp Of Grazing Reserves, Milk, Beef Production On Course – Ajimobi

Special Adviser on Livestock Development to President Bola Tinubu, Alhaji Idris Ajimobi, has reminded Nigerians that the nation’s livestock reforms were on course.

Ajimobi, speaking to journalists in Ibadan yesterday, however, called for unity, more stakeholder engagement and public sensitisation for a successful implementation.

He noted that 50 per cent of the Livestock Ministry’s job was to tackle, by significantly reducing, the recurring farmers-herders’ crises across the country.

According to Ajimobi, the son of the late Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, clashes between farmers and herders stem from the lack of clean water and food for livestock.

Ajimobi said the ministry was now involving all stakeholders, having identified past failures of exclusion and poor coordination.

He revealed that Nigeria has over hundred grazing reserves with only the recently launched reserve in Niger functioning.

