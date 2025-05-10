Rev Victor Akerele Clocks 55

Share

The President of the Lagos Central Baptist Conference, Rev (Dr) Victor Akerele will be 55 years old on Monday, May 12.

A Pastor with three decades of Pastoral Leadership, Akerele was the Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church, Festac Town, Lagos for two decades

Dr Akerele is product of The Nigerian Baptist Theological Seminary, Ogbomosho in Oyo State where he bagged a Doctoral Degree in Ministry. He also has Ph.D degree from the Olabisi Onabanjo University,Ago Iwoye in Ogun State.

He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Professional Managers and Administrators of Nigeria.

Share