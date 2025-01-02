Rev Uma Ukpai Eye Centre Performs 529 Surgeries, Transforming Lives In Abia Communities

Share

…as Ukpai’s philanthropic services bridge care gap, provide timely access for treatment

The founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association (UUEA), Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai’s commitment to improving healthcare in Nigeria is exemplified by the remarkable achievement of the centre he established. Uma Ukpai Eye Center has performed a total of 529 surgeries since its establishment on February 2, 2016.

The highlight of these achievements is coming just a few days to the 80th birthday anniversary of Rev Ukpai, whose humanitarian and philanthropic services has positively impacted his people in Abia State.

Come Tuesday January 7, the father of Pentecostal Christian Movement in Nigeria and the President of Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association (UUEA), Rev Dr. Uma Ukpai, will be 80 years old.

Based on the achievements of the Uma Ukpai Eye Center, the facility has become a beacon of hope for rural communities, providing essential eye care services to those who previously lacked access to affordable and quality medical treatment.

The Uma Ukpai Eye Center, which is part of the King of Kings Specialist Hospital in Asaga Ohafia, Abia State was founded with the mission to address significant gaps in healthcare access, particularly in rural areas. Many of the patients who visit the Eye Center come from underserved populations across six local government areas in three neighbouring states, encompassing an estimated 80 to 120 rural communities.

The center has gained recognition for its commitment to delivering high-quality ophthalmological care, including advanced procedures such as phacoemulsification cataract surgery, commonly known as ‘laser cataract surgery’. As Rev. Dr. Ukpai approaches his 80th birthday in the next five days, his legacy in both the church and healthcare sectors is commendable.

His work embodies a profound commitment to compassion and service, inspiring countless individuals to follow in his footsteps. The upcoming celebrations will reflect on his achievements and the lives he has touched through his unwavering dedication.

In a world where access to quality healthcare remains a challenge, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai’s efforts serve as a beacon of hope. His dual role as a pastor and healthcare provider illustrates the powerful intersection of faith and service, reminding us that with dedication and vision, we can create a healthier future for all.

As he prepares to celebrate this significant milestone, the communities he has served will undoubtedly join in gratitude, honoring not just a man, but a legacy of love, healing, and transformative service. Dr. Anya Kalu, a consultant ophthalmologist at the Uma Ukpai Eye Center also emphasised the transformative impact of these surgeries. “The surgeries provided at our center have changed lives.

Many patients have regained their sight and cannow lead normal lives, which was previously a distant dream for them,” he noted. The Eye Center has effectively bridged the healthcare gap, ensuring that individuals who might otherwise go blind due to untreated conditions can access timely and effective treatment.

Rev. (Dr.) Ukpai’s journey into healthcare is deeply rooted in his personal experiences. After losing his father at a young age, he developed a profound empathy for those facing hardship. This empathy has fueled his commitment to serve marginalised communities both spiritually and physically. “I know what it means to lose a father and to be a father at a tender age,” he reflected.

“I learned early in life that the stone satan throws at you can become your stepping staircase to a life of abundance.” In addition to his healthcare initiatives, Rev. Dr. Ukpai is the founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association (UUEA), which encompasses various church activities and outreach programmes.

He founded the King of Kings Specialist Hospital in 1999, which has grown into a vital healthcare institution in the region. The hospital offers a wide range of medical services, including internal medicine, general surgeries, obstetrics and gynecology, and specialised ophthalmology care.

It operates with a dedicated team of consultants, medical officers, pharmacists, and trained nurses, all focused on providing high-quality care to their patients. The establishment of the Uma Ukpai Eye Center was a natural extension of Rev. Ukpai’s vision for comprehensive healthcare.

Since its inception, the center has not only performed surgeries but has also served as a training ground for healthcare professionals, enhancing the overall quality of care in the region. By integrating community health training into its mission, the Eye Center ensures that knowledge and skills are shared among healthcare workers, ultimately benefiting the communities they serve.

