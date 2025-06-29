Rev Oyeledun: From Confraternity To Pulpit

Revd Bola Oyeledun is a retired Methodist minister who has experienced the adventures of life, its intrigues, associations and Spiritual devotion. From his days as a member of the Palmwine Drinkerds Club, Director of Socials at the University of Ife, Ile – Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), the Pirates Confraternity, the Free Masonry and the Reformed Ogboni Fraternity till he acceded to the call to become a minister of the Word, his life is a testament to reinvention, purpose and spiritual fulfillment. In this interview with ADEYEMI LAHANMI he shares the captivating story of his life and how the ROF made him go back to the church.

Living in serenity, after years of being active in various spheres of life, how do you see it?

It is not everybody that lives in serenity that loves it. Some people were caged into serenity and I loved it because it had life.

We were always moving and my mother was a teacher of teachers. She was teaching at the Sagamu Girls School which now became the NYSC (Orientation) Camp opposite the Methodist Theological Institute (MTI). We were being transferred to Government Teacher Training College Ilesa. I started primary school in Sagamu but later went to Government Teacher Training Demonstration School, Ilesa and from there we went to Women’s Training Centre (WTC), Abeokuta. Even at Igbobi College, we had moments of silence and then I went to Ife. A place of serenity and there were times I preferred staying on campus than coming home. Even while living at South-west Ikoyi, it had always been serene and as you can see I am used to serene environments.

Growing up in Abeokuta, we had what we called the children’s play group and we had lots of interaction. Then we had a community where we had the Igbos, Efik and it was a community of nations. We also had compounds where we did some farming too.

Are these institutions you mentioned still existing?

The Sagamu Girls School owned by the Methodist Church is not running. My mother got a scholarship there to go study abroad.

Coincidentally, when I went for my ordination in Ilesa, Government Teacher Training College Ilesa, I’m not sure it’s the same thing. WTC in Idiaba Abeokuta is no longer there. At a point in time it was turned the commissioner’s quarters.

I was attending St Peter’s Primary School, Ake, Abeokuta and from there went to Igbobi college. I had all these serenities. It was like you live in a quiet place then go out to the noisy place then come back to your serenity again.

Moving to this place was my wife’s initiative and when we moved to this place, there was no light and we were running on generators. As time went on, we had to install electric poles and power is now regular. we stock up food and I am used to that. The downside is that the power company won’t let you recoup what you spent and you start paying bills almost immediately.

Describe your School life?

When I left to go to Igbobi College, first of all we didn’t have that liberty of space at home. I was a boarder in Igbobi College and most of my life was spent on campus. To a large extent I was an only child and I didn’t live alone. We had people living with us in Abeokuta but didn’t have the luxury of mixing with people but when I got to Igbobi College, I acquired siblings but, I could say the relationships were not that deep as it was fleeting. I had a strict upbringing that if I wanted to go to the next house, you seek permission and if was not granted, you’d read your books. It was not a question of studying but as a primary school boy I had read far and wide like how my garden grows, Olodumare etc. This made me acquire knowledge.

When I got to University of Ife, it was an explosion of having a bigger family and my head was exploring, no more confinement. I have always been a man who loves adventure. In Ilesa we had one place behind my house and I had read a book titled “Ogboju Ode Ninu Igbo Irunmole” and I used to link that place to the fabled stories. So, my imagination blossomed, I was not really afraid of anything. I wanted to explore and discover so I can say that led me to discover the whole of the University of Ife.

I was traveling with the “Palm wine Drinkerds Club” and I was like the head singer of the group (Supremo Sungito). I became one of the singers because I have been toying with some things.

You joining the Pirates Confraternity, was it the need to further explore that made you join?

I joined the Palm Wine Drinkerds Club and was always singing for them but, they (Pirates Confraternity) drew me nearer. I joined without any form of initiation and in fact they didn’t want me to go but I saw something that was a bit more adventurous and that’s the Pirates Confraternity and till now absolutely no regrets.

The Pirates Confraternity has and is always calm and there is only one Pirates Confraternity because “if it’s not Panadol, e no fit be like Panadol”. The Pirates don’t show off but you will know there is something different about this group.

You may have your misconceptions but, those people who want to preach about the Pirates, they have never experienced it because I was there living through all these things. When Apostle Paul was speaking, he would say that ‘I have experienced it, gone through it and by the grace of God, I am what I am’.

As a fact when I was coming into the ministry of the Word, one thing that the Very Rev Muyiwa Odejayi, former Presbyter of the Wesley Cathedral Olowogbowo, said to me was that go and resign and bring proof that you have resigned from my fraternities and I went, resigned with a stamped note and presented it to him but told him that he should not expect me to denigrate any of these organisations when I mount the pulpit because I am ultimately only responsible to God and won’t tell lies to please you just to be famous, I won’t do it.

However, if a situation occurs that requires me to come down, I will do because it’s between me and my God.

You were a member of the Reformed Ogboni fraternity. What was the objective of the late Ven T.A.J Ogunbiyi in the formation of the ROF which started out as the Christian version of the Ogboni Fraternity. If it started out like that, why then is still being viewed as an Occult within the Christian circle?

How you view me is not my business as it can be coloured by prejudice or anything. Paul was viewed as a persecutor of the church even after his conversion. There are three types of Ogboni but I will limit it to two.

There is Ogboni as a governmental institution which was very prominent, evident in the lives of the Egbas and sometimes the Oyo. There is also the Ogboni Osugbo, which is a kind of worship group and has nothing to do with governance. It’s a lot of exuberance even there. Then the Christian Ogboni fraternity came in which is now known as the Reformed Ogboni fraternity.

People were leaving the church. First of all, they started with the issue of one man, one wife, and this started from the United African Methodist Church, which we know as the Eleja. People moved from Ereko on Lagos Island to John Street still on the Island and had their services because they felt the sermon at their original churches was being targeted at them.

The other African Churches rose out of the Anglican Church and that one was the subject of drumming and dancing and because they had chieftaincy titles. They had a song: “Igbagbo o pe, o ye, Igbagbo o pe ka wa ma s’oro, awa o s’oro (Christianity does not prevent us from observing our customs, we will observe our native customs). They didn’t want to leave the Christian fold. Today, you see Muslim groups holding vigils, choir practices, and I have always and will commend the Roman Catholic Church.

So, late venerable T.A.J Ogunbiyi looked at the drift happening in the church, looked at the core of Christianity and separated Christianity from the European civilization. So, he now tried an amalgam to let the people know. He toured the holy land, went to Mecca, joined the Aborigine Ogboni, the Free Mason and with these, the Reformed Ogboni Fraternity was born in Obuneko in 1914. He removed fetishism and retained symbolism which some people still do not know as symbolism. Some people still worship the cross.

I was one of the Public Relations Officers of the ROF with Sam Adebola of Pfizer in 1998 during its 94th Year Anniversary and we did a lot of work in penning down facts about the ROF.

There were Reverend ministers in the ROF at the beginning and later on some others too joined. It was exclusively Christian until sometime 1938 or 1939 when they started admitting Muslims into the fold and were kept in different folds called ‘Iledi’. (Chapters in English).

Later on, it was decided that the light of Christ should shine on others too and was the reason they admitted others into the fold. You find out today that both faiths are represented in the ROF. We still find people who still don’t know what is in the ROF and its difference from the Ogboni Osugbo and the Aborigine.

I still say that some Christians who are in church still don’t know what Christianity is all about. The cross is the symbol of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The death and the resurrection evidenced in the crucifix and the cross that Christ is arisen.

Why then is there still a misconception about it?

Maybe because they retained the name Ogboni but they could not do away with the name if you wanted to convert people and it can come from a prejudiced mind.

What is Ogboni in English?

It depends on where you are coming from but in the ROF it is a cudgel. It is the story of Cain and Abel and how the Cain killed Abel with a club. It is not a physical club but can be a club in your mouth which the Bible warns against. “O pa aburo, osika egbon”…Ogboni encompasses spiritual, cultural and societal roles.

What made you join the ROF?

I have always been adventurous, captivated by the unknown. I was working in Lintas and had people working for our rivals in the advertising industry. So, on Fridays I go to relax with these people in Yaba. You know when you’re drinking, it’s not strange to start singing. So, I was raising these hymns and all of a sudden at hindsight I saw two of them Late Bro Segun Edun and the Late Bro Dayo Macaulay putting heads together. They beckoned me to come and Bro Segun Edun took me to his car, brought out his briefcase and a form of the ROF. He told me he wanted to do me a favour and I told him that I have been searching for how to get the form of the ROF. He said do I have twelve naira, I had 10 naira told me to take two naira from his car compartment. He then told me to look for those that would help me sign it. I had an uncle in whose sitting room on Palm Avenue had a bold display of the ROF emblem. I dropped a note for him and after he saw me ‘You want to become a man.’ He later signed it and that was how I became a member of the ROF. I got in because I was singing hymns. At the Iledi the then Apena Baba F. Oluwole would signal to me to lead hymns which I did. In fact, it was the ROF that sent me back to Church because I felt I was missing something.

Hymn singing has been a very good catchment over the ages and singing that hymn was what took me back to church.

You sing a whole lot especially our deep local songs. How?

I grew up influenced by society, unafraid of my past, exposed to my past and my roots. My mother was the daughter of a blacksmith and her mother sold ‘ewe omo’ local herbs but my mother did not become a Christian until much later and my mother would take us in her car, holding a tape recorder and we will be recording folk tales from the villages but she didn’t publish them. The folktales embedded the pillars and foundation of our society. I still remember all of these and that is why we should be cautious what we do in the presence of children. Some of our students in Idiaba also went and some of them were majoring in those areas and even on the pulpit, you still use them as illustrations.

Does the ROF practice sorcery?

There is nothing like practicing sorcery, incantations or saying they wake up somebody who is dead and asking who killed the person. I became a Minister in the Cathedral at Olowogbowo, we were having a discussion during our Lay Preachers’ Class and said to them that there is nothing hidden to me about the ROF. Every secret was revealed to me because I was an ‘Apena’ in full Yourba words it is ‘A pe eniyan’ (One who beckons on others).

A whole lot of misconception…?

Yes. Just like the Pirates Confraternity, if you’re found smoking Indian hemp, you are in trouble and you are out, expelled but there is room for reformation. People don’t believe that you can do somethings even under influence. When I talk to Archbishops, I heard that maybe he is under the influence of Indian hemp.

Did you have vices?

You mean Indian hemp? Yes. I smoked it and it was on my own. I didn’t smoke little ones, I smoked parcels of it. My father asked me then that he got a hint that I was smoking ‘igbo’ Indian hemp because of the way I had been sleeping. He said it’s not the sleep that comes from alcohol but from Indian hemp. (Igbo) There, my mother asked me straight saying I heard you are smoking Indian hemp and I replied, yes because I was taught not to tell lies. If you do anything, own up to it and that was the way I was brought up.

In the Pirates Confraternity, if you are caught smoking it, you have gone against the tenets of the Confraternity and the Pirates prides itself to let anyone tar its image because whatever a member does outside will reflect on the Pirates Confraternity.

The former Prelate of the Methodist Church, Sunday Makinde and I were discussing one day and he was talking about the Iledi and I told him ‘A person that is correctional should not be found doing what is wrong. You cannot be involved in scornful things.

What is the mode of worship in the ROF? There is the belief they don’t believe in Jesus Christ and in the Trinity?

If something was called a Christian Society, would it believe in the devil? At the beginning it was the Christian Ogboni but when it was opened to other faiths, it became the Reformed Ogboni Fraternity.

As the former Public Relations Officer of the ROF, can you give a deep insight into how things were done?

I was the ‘Apena’ meaning the spiritual head of the group. In the church of England, the King or Queen is the titular head, while the Archbishop is the spiritual head. In the Parliament, the king or queen is the head of Government but the Prime Minister is the man performs the job as the head of parliament. The Oluwo is the head but, the man who performs the job is the Apena, he holds the priestly office, he holds the emblems of the association. Without the emblems, no meeting can hold. If the Apena is not present, there is no meeting. If the Oluwo is not there, the Apena still wields authority and can tell a member to act on his behalf. The Apena is called ‘A pe eniyan.’ Jesus said, I will make you fishers of men. Jesus calls us over the tumult. The Apena is the one who initiates, preaches and holds the organisations. At a time, there can be a pause for the Oluwo to speak and it’s called voice from the throne.

What is the mode of worship?

The Apena is ‘supposed’ to be observing a three days fast communing with God before the meeting holds. On the day of the meeting he does not put on shoes because he is communing with God and dressed in all white apart from the paraphernalia of his office. He is inside the assembly hall two or three hours before meeting starts praying for the success of the meeting and that the request of the people be answered. When it’s time for him to start admitting them in sections, he opens the door and prays for them. When the meeting really wants to start, we start with Psalm 133 which says “Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!

2 It is like the precious ointment upon the head, that ran down upon the beard, even Aaron’s beard: that went down to the skirts of his garments;

3 As the dew of Hermon, and as the dew that descended upon the mountains of Zion: for there the LORD commanded the blessing, even life for evermore.

Then we go into singing a hymn ‘How good and how pleasant it is When we all live in unity.’

We read scriptures from the Bible and then expound on the scripture. It can also come from the Bible; Qur’an and it can come from the rituals that is the book of proceedings of the Reformed Ogboni Fraternity, like it says, ‘Do not hurt your brother with your tongue.’ You can go to town with that word. It also says don’t commit a crime and go to court, saying my brother is there and will help you out. It also says ‘Don’t go and have an illicit relationship with the women of a member like his wife, daughter, sister, niece, cousin. These are things that can cause disharmony. For instance, if you’re in a relationship with my daughter and I know you don’t have good intentions towards her, it can cause disharmony.

It is the Free Masonry that spells it out that way, but the ROF says ‘Obinrin Awo’, women of a fraternity member. With these, you can expound and talk about its implications, but how does it happen? Many people don’t know again. It’s like coming to church, and how many things can people expound on and that we even act upon?

I say that the life of the church is centred on vigils and revivals, but when do we go and put these things into practice for the people of the streets to make them better? People don’t know why we come to church. We have a proliferation of churches, schools, universities, and health centres, and they are quacks.

As the Apena, during meetings of the ROF and as a society that originated from the Aborigine Ogboni Fraternity, do they use the name of Jesus to pray, and do they believe in the Triune God?

There is no dichotomy. If you have brought people from other faiths together to worship in brotherhood, you will not want to split them. For example, in the Roman Catholic Church, every mass is a communion affair. Now, when you bring a couple together that one is Roman Catholic and the other is not, you will still have communion. So, the first act that is supposed to unite them, you split them because the Catholic will take part in the communion while the non-Catholic is pushed away. So instead of uniting them, you have split them. Now, if we have brought people of different faiths to commune and you start using the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit or Jesus Christ, you’re splitting them because their souls will rise, but, like I say again, there are different ways to catch a monkey. Propaganda works best when it’s not seen as propaganda. You see me doing the father’s work, and I don’t proclaim. You come to me based on what I do, then I can let him see the light.

In the ROF, which talks about the landlord as the Onile, but if you look at the symbolism, the Triune God is represented. Like many people today, don’t know the raison d’être they belong to the organisation they claim they belong to.

What do we do in church? We act as if everything ends in church but what does the Bible say? Go ye into the world.

Questions arose that if it started as a Christian group, why wasn’t there an immersion to hold on to the original aim?

Note, it is not a church that baptizes, but it is a fellowship group, and let me tell you something that I’ve said to criticize the ROF. When you’re looking at officers, you look to people of influence and affluence being picked as Oluwo, but when you want to pick the Apena, individuals who don’t have liver or tongue, no spine, and that could be tread upon are chosen.

I keep telling them that as long as this is a prayer group, your prayers won’t be answered because you are picking people that you can tread upon, and such will also present your prayers to the throne of Grace, your prayers won’t be answered. Does this not happen in the church, too? There is a need to respect those who stand as intermediaries between Man and God, but if you have money and want to trample on them, it won’t work. You have to look at people who will say no, and boldly too, and the same thing happens in the church too. Listen to the sermon by the Anglican Bishop the funeral of late Pa Edwin Clark in Bayelsa State. He spoke truth to power but if you put people to be priests who, because of poverty, cannot speak truth to power, and also because the person gave him an envelope yesterday and is expecting another one, he will not speak truth to power. Is that not one of the ills of the church? A big man does something, you decide to keep quiet because he or she is a strong financial member, but if a small man, every professional rider love confidentiality, that’s all same as doing the right thing, that person can almost be accused of wrong because it has gone against the big man.

Is it true that some of the rites by the ROF include taking the body part of a deceased member?

Laughs… So, you bring your child in so that his part can be taken? I will say it again. There is nothing like that. Will fathers and mothers bring their children and make them go through that? Or be worshipping together and know that a feature of their body will be taken?

I became an Apena, which is the highest level, and was tremendously respected by all that even when the Olori-Oluwo had a candidate to initiate, the person would be directed to me for tutelage.

Everywhere, people want you to believe that they possess more power. A few days ago, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye said that what people are trying to do in terms of deliverance is not by struggle but through the power of prayer and the Holy Spirit. Witches have confessed to some wrongdoings and maybe in the presence of ministers, but it has been trumpeted that the minister has powers. All power belongs to God.

How about the Freemasonry that you belonged to? There seems to be a pattern of some in the ROF being Freemasons.

If I want to be controversial, I will say it’s like Ijebu and Remo. Remo is not Ijebu, but it looks like it.

They are different but have similar threads that unite them, just like Christianity and Islam. Islam started by saying this is what the book says you should do, and these people are not doing it right. Let’s do it the way the book says it should be done.

The similarities are that you should not take a brother’s wife, you are taught caution in anything you do, looking out for the best interest of your brother, which is to be your brother’s keeper (B.YB.K). I being your brother’s keeper, you should be able to tell him the truth if he’s doing wrong, because there is a saying that if you see your brother doing wrong and you don’t advise him to stop, the ills of his actions would also get to you.

Let me tell you that there are so many lodges even in the English spheres, and because you belong to a lodge does not qualify you to worship in another lodge. It’s not like Rotary or Lions Club.

I only know the ROF and the Craft Free Masonry, and that is Scottish because they live to sing, and the Pirates Confraternity.

An instance was when I was at Emmanuel College of Theology, we had reverends teaching Islam, traditional African religion. When they are teaching us in class, you will think that they are not Christians because they have assumed the persona of what they are teaching. Why? I am to understand the perspective of the person practicing the religion so that I can use what he believes to talk to him.

You have been able to clarify that the corporate ROF does not practice sorcery or fetishism.

(Cuts in) I’m not saying members don’t, but corporately, no.

There was an incident that made news years back during the funeral of Late Chief Olu Holloway. He was the Olori-Oluwo of the ROF and the Grandmaster of the English Free masonry and head of the Eyo at the same time. Can you please clarify that the church where he worshipped did not want to partake in his funeral rites because he belonged to these associations?

I was there live and saw how events unfolded.

Late Chief Olu Holloway combined those positions and was the Public Relations Officer of the Wesley Cathedral Olowogbowo in the fundraising efforts to build the Cathedral. He brought the late Ooni of Ife and the Olu of Warri to the Cathedral then, and these were his associates in the Free Masonry. So, he was using his contacts for the development of the Wesley Cathedral Olowogbowo. In later years, when I was involved in something, I said there was somebody I didn’t want to invite to the harvest because I felt his money was ill-gotten. He had nothing to do with the Freemasonry, but a minister in the Cathedral was saying he could be invited because the Bible says we will eat the fruit of the Gentiles, but a woman supported my stance on not inviting him.

When the late Chief Holloway was appointed to those two positions, my understanding was that he went to the then head of the Methodist Church and asked if he could take the posts? If it would not be in conflict with the church, he was freed to accept those positions as long as he ensured that there would be no conflict with the church.

The Council meeting had agreed that he should be brought to the church but, in the Order of Service, nothing like the Free Masonry and the ROF was to be mentioned and the order was complied with by the children in the Order of Service.

After the service ended the children distributed leaflets that spoke about the man and even his involvement with the Lagos Motor Boat Club and so on.

In a twist, the members of the Methodist Evangelical Movement (MEM), had earlier had a meeting in Opebi and decided to now import all their members to Olowogbowo to come disrupt the service. This was contrary to what the church had agreed on. My question was, why did they not speak at the leaders’ meeting when the issue was being discussed?

I was at St Coerces Hall on the Island, and back then, I wasn’t a minister. Someone called me and said that there was trouble in the Cathedral. I went to the Cathedral and saw people waiting for the service, and there was nobody in charge. So, what did I do? I went back to the vestry, took off my jacket went to one of the bedlam, held him by the scruff of his neck. It was as if people were waiting for my cue, and many stood to defend their church. Note that these people do not belong to the ROF or the Free Masonry. The Late Chief Holloway was also the head of the Eyo. The Eyo people were waiting at the Yoruba Tennis Club when they heard of the melee, but things later calmed down, and the service eventually held.

Any regrets joining the ROF?

I have no regrets and even for the Pirates Confraternity. As a matter of fact, it shed light on my way. Let’s be honest with ourselves and will always say it the ROF, Free Masonry, and the Pirates Confraternity don’t do things for themselves alone, but the church does for itself largely. What I was doing in the hospital Chaplaincy, how many churches do that? The emphasis on the church is on revivals and vigils, and not much on human development. When I look at Churches across the board, I call it harvesting the harvested. It is somebody in my church telling someone else to come to my church. They’re not going to meet people in the streets to invite them into the fold of Christ.

Archdeacon T.A.J. Ogunbiyi was called a highway missionary because he went from coach to coach, railway, trying to get people converted into the ROF. Check out Freemasonry and its charity to the world. They have hospitals, and across the board, what happened to the Wesley Guild Hospital in Nigeria? Do we still have the zeal of evangelism? The Bible says ‘Go ye into the world.’

If you look at the Pirates Confraternity, they recently covered the hospital bill of someone, and now that the person has passed, the Pirates will take care of his funeral.

A friend of mine recently celebrated his 70th birthday at the Cathedral Church of Christ, and I was the Master of Ceremonies. Someone said you don’t need to go to church again because of what you are doing outside of church. I responded by saying that is not what he means. He meant to say that in the Old Testament, people carried the Ark of the Covenant to signify the presence of the Lord but now we are the Ark of the Covenant because wherever we are, the Lord is. Are we the Ark of the Covenant? Not all who call me Lord will enter into the kingdom of God.