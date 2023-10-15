Rev Owoyemi Has Performed Creditably At UACC, Says Pastor Erakhifu

Media Director of the United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC), Pastor Paul I. Erakhifu, has said that the church has recorded tremendous achievements since November 2020, when Rev. (Dr.) James Bayo Owoyemi was ordained, installed and consecrated as the fourth President and General Overseer of the by the former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. (Dr.) Olasupo Ayokunle.

Erakhifu who spoke in Lagos said Rev. Owoyemi has not stopped attaining new heights and achieving new feats. Quoting Vince Lombardi who said “Leaders aren’t born, they are made and they are just like anyone else, through hard work and that’s the price we’ll have to pay to achieve that goal or any goal,” added that with resilience, determination, commitment, focus and hard work, Rev. Owoyemi has been able to achieve so much in the past three years.

He said one of such was that Owoyemi visited all UACC Assemblies in Nigeria and Benin Republic within one year in office. The President who was accompanied by some senior pastors and officials of the church visited the following States Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, Lagos, Rivers, Abuja FCT and Benin Republic. Similarly, in November 2021, he appointed and ordained over 105 pastors and some Directors to head various departments in the Church.

Some of the offices the directors were appointed to head include: Protocol, Media, Utility & Technical, Special Duties, Public Relations, Administration amongst others. Supreme Executive Council arm of the church was also strengthened through appointments of worthy and vibrant ministers of God. All these afford everyone opportunity to work enthusiastically. Another major and remarkable achievement of Owoyemi is that in January 2022, he was at Akure, Ondo State to lead the first-ever national mega crusade and revival, where lots of souls were liberated and many experienced the salvation of their souls.

From Akure, the train moved to other cities such as Ibadan, Osogbo, Ijebu-Ode, Ekiti, Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Benin Republic. In addition, within his three years in office, Rev. Owoyemi established new UACC Assemblies at Oru, Ijebu- Ogun State, UACC Abuja FCT, Port-Harcourt – Rivers State; Ilorin, Kwara State, and Enugu in Enugu State. It is interesting to know that the church has procured a permanent site property for UACC Abuja branch.

In August 2021, at the UACC Supreme Executive Council Meeting in Lagos, Rev. Dr. Owoyemi hosted the first-ever International Press Conference. The conference served as an avenue where the General Overseer interfaced with journalists to highlight the achievements of the church since its inception in 1965. He also used the opportunity to explain the present and future plans of UACC for the next five to ten years.

There were questions and answers sessions during the conference. Pastor Erakhifu said that in March 2022, at the UACC Pastors’ Conference in Ibadan, Owoyemi held the First World Interactive Session with all church members, journalists and non- church members in Nigeria and Diaspora. “Owoyemi appointed Pas- tor (Mrs.) Adesomi Adeola, who is the Minister in charge of UACC in Manchester, the United Kingdom as the Director of International Affairs to coordinate and oversees the global expansion of the church.

“He also appointed Rev. (Dr.) Mrs. Victoria. A. Olorunyomi, JP, who is the National Treasurer of UACC and Minister-in-charge of UACC headquarters, La- gos as the Grand Matron of Good Women and Ministers Wives Associations (GWA & MWA) of UACC, worldwide. Simultaneously, the President also appointed Pastor Julius Jegede as Grand Patron Good Men Association of UACC worldwide.

“He also inaugurated the Deaconate team for UACC worldwide through the ordination of spirit-filled church members that have undergone series of training and orientation, anchored by the General Overseer, as Elders, Deacons and Deaconesses.” He added that the President has introduced a revenue formula on ways to generate more funds into the purse of the church to aid the smooth running of gospel work and the administration of the church.

“Interestingly, Rev. Dr. Owoyemi has a good synergy and cooperation with the trustees of UACC; Rev. Dr. S. O. Ogunlade, General Superintendent, Rev. E.O. Tokimi, Chairman Supreme Council, Rev. J.E. Oluwatuase, General Secretary, Prophet Dr. G.I. Alo, General Evangelist, Rev. Dr. (Mrs.) V.A. Olorun- yomi, JP, National Treasurer, Rev. M.D. Adeusi, Financial Secretary, Rev. F.T. Popoola, Auditor General and Pastor Mrs. Adesomi. A. Adeola, Director of International Affairs.

These great Ministers of God are dedicated and trustworthy, they support and assist the President in the day-to- day running of the affairs of the mission. “Last year, he inaugurated United Student Fellowship in our tertiary institutions in all States where UACC is located. This was accompanied by a promise to give a personal and presidential award to outstanding students with first-class degrees and students with distinctions across all subjects in their O’level results.

“In November, 2022 during the last UACC Annual Convention – the first ever Pastoral Scorecard/Ministerial Platform was introduced by Rev. Dr. J.B Owoyemi. The Pastoral scorecard is an Avenue where some Ministers of God in UACC highlights and give their performances in the past years they have been in office. Interestingly, there was opportunity for members to ask questions, offers suggestions and advice to the Pastorate accordingly.”

He added that in just three years Rev. Owoyemi has achieved a lot and is still working to populate the kingdom of God and positively transform UACC to a glorious and vibrant church. Among other denomination churches in the world today, UACC is achieving a global reach due to the zeal and ambition of Rev. Dr. J.B Owoyemi and his team of pastors, who have supported him this far.

He initiated the first UACC Women conference in April, 2023, which brought together all women in the church to brainstorm, attend seminars and brainstorm. It enables the Women communicate and familiarise themselves. Similarly, in April and May, 2023, Rev. Dr. James Bayo Owoyemi led top ministers of the Mission to Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State and Oshogbo, Osun State respectively for UACC mega crusade where lots of souls were liberated and won for Christ.

He mandated all UACC ssemblies to start the Annual Month of Glory from 1st to 31st May every year. The annual revival and prayer retreat with it, this year’s theme as “ABBA FATHER,” and history was made on 3rd July, 2023 when Rev. Owoyemi paid a courtesy visit to the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye at the City of God (Redemption Camp) in Ogun State.