Rev Iroatu Celebrates Jubilee With Acts of Kindness

Rev. Dr. Iroatu Godson Chukwuma Samuel, a beloved leader in the Assemblies of God community, who recently turned 50 has marked this milestone by hosting a special event at the church hall on Isheri, Oshun Road in Ijegun, Lagos. During the celebration, at- tendees were treated to free eye checkups, emphasising the importance of forgiveness in our daily lives. Senior Pastor Adebayo Temidayo Sampson delivered a powerful message, reminding everyone to be prepared for moments of offense and to always choose forgiveness. The Chairman of the occasion Ambassador Azu Ude Anyanso represented by his wife Mrs. Ngozi Anyanso Azu Ude also graced the event.

Rev. Dr. Iroatu Godson Chukwuma Samuel, known for his generosity and humility, didn’t just celebrate his birthday; he also gave back to the community. Over 100 people received free eye glasses as part of his foundation’s empowerment pro- gram. This act was inspired by his late mother, who battled blindness, and serves as a tribute to her memory. Reflecting on his journey, Rev. Dr. Iroatu Godson shared a message of hope, encouraging others to trust in God’s faithfulness even in the darkest times.

He emphasized the resilience of the human spirit, likening it to a tree that can still flourish even after being cut down. Senior Pastor Uche Dean, a longtime friend of Rev. Dr. Iroatu Godson, congratulated him on his birthday, highlighting their enduring friendship and shared dedication to serving God. Rev Iroatu’s 50th birthday celebration was a testament to his unwavering faith, generosity, and commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of others. The District Superinten- dent of Assemblies of God Lagos District, Rev Dr Joseph Nkeonyeasoya George Okafor, a UN Peace Ambassador who graced the occasion with his wife used the opportunity to pray for the Hausa community that came to honour the celebrant.

He emphasizes the relationship between the celebrant and his immediate environment as the reason that made them come for the occasion, encouraging others to live peaceably with their neighbours. Also present at the celebration were Rev Edoror Ehis Innocent, The Lagos District Secretary and Rev Dr Zacchaeus O. Owolabi, a Presbyter in Lagos District among other dignitaries.