Reuben Abati’s Wife Speaks On 2Face, Annie’s Divorce Saga

The wife of veteran Nigerian journalist, Reuben Abati, Kikelomo Atanda-Owo has reacted to the ongoing drama between legendary Afrobeat singer, Innocent Idia, better known as 2Face and his wife, Annie over alleged divorce.

New Telegraph recalls that 2Face in a post on Instagram revealed that he and his wife had been separated for a while as he hinted at getting a divorce.

Speaking on her show ‘Real Talk With Kike’, the ace broadcaster shed light on the complexities of love, sacrifice, and self-worth in relationships, urging women to prioritise self-love over societal expectations.

She asserted that women must attain self-reliance in relationships while reacting to the divorce saga between 2face and Annie Idibia.

Atanda-Owo faulted Annie’s decision to stay in the relationship with 2Face despite early warning signs.

She further empathised with Annie’s unwavering commitment to love but stressed that women must learn to prioritise their emotional and mental well-being.

She said, “The foundation of both of them determines the future. She stood by Tuface during his rising music career, she stayed even after he impregnated other women and had children with them. “She stayed even when he continued seeing his baby mama. Love is not a crime, but women should start placing themselves above men in relationships. “What Annie tolerated, accommodated, endured, most men can never handle a fraction of it if the table were turned. Imagine if another man even touches your wife by the waist – some marriages would collapse immediately.” Kike also commended 2face’s maturity in handling the marriage crisis and not spilling their daily life issues on social media. She remarked, “We don’t know the full picture, what’s going through his mind. But one thing I commend him for is keeping his cool, not rushing to social media to spill details of their daily lives. This shows a level of maturity, even though he is the genesis of these challenges.” Speaking further, Atanda-Owo frowned at the toxic culture of online judgment, and how social media has turned the estranged couple’s pain into entertainment. She said, “Social media instantly turned their pain into a circus, with people casting blame, criticizing, and even laying curses. What happened to hear from the parties involved before fueling the social media frenzy?” Atanda-Owo highlighted the lessons from 2Baba and Annie’s situation, saying, “We must save the next girl, teach the next generation that self-love and self-development come first. You do not need marriage to validate your existence as a woman or a man. “Tuface and Annie aren’t the first and wouldn’t be the last to experience divorce. Sometimes, it’s the beginning of prosperity. What matters most is growth, healing, and finding peace.”

