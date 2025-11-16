Reuben Abati: Still Savvy With Flashy Bow Ties @60

It is official that Dr Reuben Abati is now among the big players in the fashion and style field. Close to one year now, Dr Abati has served his audience in Arise Morning shows varieties of exquisite bow ties and suits. The most recent that crowned him a master in style was his photo shoot for his 60th birthday.

The bow tie streak he started was blended with Tuxedo. It is true that being on live Television show everyday brushes up one’s personal style but it is the heart to maintain it that makes a true fashionista. His style transformation started with the monochrome suits, where his jacket, shirt and tie are same colour.

Then, he made a little switch up style with strip shirts for a few times. But last week was the epic of his style change, when he was on a flashy bow tie streak. If it was a black and white stripe bow tie, it must match the pocket square. The baby blue bow tie had its own pocket square.

There was a time Bow ties were strictly a dinner party or red carpet affair, until a few celebrities and influential people changed the norm. Former President of African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, is the main style influencer for flashy bow ties in the boardroom.

He is followed by former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor and now Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and now, our dear journalist per excellence, Dr Reuben Abati, has joined this list of stylish men who love flashy bow ties.