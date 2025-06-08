Reuben Abati Speaks On Requesting For Money From Wike

Share

Veteran Nigerian journalist and former presidential spokesperson, Reuben Abati, has strongly denied recent allegations made by the media aide to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, accusing him of soliciting money from the minister.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Olayinka, who spoke on Arise News’ flagship programme, The Morning Show, on Friday, claimed that Abati had at some point requested financial assistance from Wike, a statement that Abati has swiftly rejected as false and defamatory.

In a public statement issued via his official social media account on Saturday, Abati issued a clear disclaimer, distancing himself from any third-party actions that may have misrepresented him in dealings with the FCT Minister.

He, however, said such actions were not authorised by me, and Minister Wike reserves every right to call it out as fraud.

He wrote, “I have never approached Minister Nyesom Wike to beg for money – that is a lie.”

“If anyone, including an ex-partner, went to him under false pretences to solicit funds in my name, I place a clear disclaimer.

In addition to debunking the monetary solicitation claim, Abati also addressed another serious allegation brought up by Olayinka, suggesting that he was once asked by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to refund misappropriated funds.

Abati categorically denied this claim, stating that at no time did the EFCC instruct him to return any money. He further claimed that Ibrahim Magu, the former EFCC Chairman, had personally apologised to him over the matter.

“I was never asked by the EFCC to refund money. In fact, Ibrahim Magu apologised to me regarding the situation,” Abati asserted.

The clash between Abati and Olayinka comes amid increasing political friction surrounding FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, a polarising figure in Nigerian politics.

While Wike continues to hold influence both within the APC and among former PDP loyalists, his media team has often come under scrutiny for combative public communications.

Abati, who now co-hosts The Morning Show on Arise News and serves as a respected political analyst, has been known for his critical commentary on national issues, including the performance of government officials.

This latest development adds a fresh layer of controversy to the ongoing national conversation about political accountability, misinformation, and the role of media professionals in public discourse.

