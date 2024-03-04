Returns on investment highest in Nigeria, Tinubu tells Qatari investors

President Bola Tinubu has urged Qatari businesspeople to invest in Nigeria, assuring them of a good return on investment. Tinubu made the call when he, alongside the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, witnessed the signing of historic agreements between the Gulf nation and Nigeria in Doha yesterday. The President also charged prospective investors from Qatar to report any government official who demands a bribe or any form of inducement at any point in their business endeavours in the country. President Tinubu gave this charge with an assurance of their direct access to his office at the Presidential Villa while speaking at the Nigeria-Qatar Business and Investment Forum in Doha yesterday. According to a presidential statement, the agreements are focused on opening a gateway for leveraging the potential of mutual cooperation in pivotal sectors of education, enterprise development, investment promotion, youth empowerment, mining, tourism, and sports.

Before the signing ceremony, Tinubu assured his host of Nigeria’s preparedness to welcome investors into the country, noting the ongoing reforms that favour innovation, return on investments, and multiculturalism. He also assured the Emir of access to the pool of skilled and knowledgeable workforce in Nigeria, citing the capacity of Nigerians as an advantage for intending investors in the country. The President said: “Our greatest strength is our people. Our strength lies in the capacity of Nigerian youths. They have energy, talent, and self-belief. “They are quality partners for the Qatari industry. They are educated and reliable, and they are proactively seeking to add value wherever they are. “A few cannot give a bad name to the many. Nigerian youths are ready to be unleashed for the mutual benefit of both nations. “We have seen clearly the rapid pace and thorough quality of Qatar’s development process. It is impossible not to be moved by what you have accomplished.

“The leadership in the country has proven its mettle, and we are here to gain deeper insight. “There is nowhere in the world where you will find a return on investment at the level of what you will see in Nigeria.” According to the statement, the Qatari leader emphasised that Qatar is open to Tinubu’s investment push, recalling that he travelled to Nigeria in 2019 because of his belief that Nigeria was an important and strategic ally on its own and within the context of its role in regional affairs. He said: “I have no doubt about the great capacity of the Nigerian people. Everywhere in the world, they are known for their brilliance and hard work. We only need to ensure that this is happening inside of Nigeria rather than outside. “The investments we have made around the world have been very fruitful. This is because we take our time and study opportunities before we invest in the commonwealth of our people. It is not my money. The money we invest belongs to the future generations of Qatar.

“Mr. President, I am very encouraged by your actions and your passion to create new opportunities. We are very open to this, and follow-up is everything at this point. The will is there for both of us, but we must follow up. I will send a team of officials to Nigeria after Ramadan, and we will advance discussions on what some of the actionable investment opportunities are.”