Returning Nigeria to Parliamentary System, Recipe for Chaos –Odubote

A member of the 8th National Assembly, Hon. Lanre Odubote, is a grassroots politician in Lagos. He represented Epe Federal Constituency in the lower chambers. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he talked about calls to return the country to the Parliamentary system; the relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government as well as the backlash being generated by the twin decision of the government to remove subsidy payment on petrol and the floating of the Naira. Excerpts:

As a former Federal lawmaker, what is your general appraisal of this 10th Assembly since coming on board in June 2023?

The first thing that I have noticed since the Assembly came on board is that the cordial relationship that exists is good for the country because it will invariably bring about good governance. The current Assembly has been in office for less than a year and there can never be any proper evaluation at this stage; what we can do now is to do so based on the existing relationships it has with other arms of government, particularly the executive. With this development, we are expecting more positive developments from them.

When you talk about cordiality between the two arms, don’t you think such could be misconstrued as an attempt by the executive to turn the National Assembly to a mere rubber stamp?

No, the National Assembly can never be a rubber stamp for the executive. They (the two arms) must collaborate by working together. They (the two arms) would have to look for common ground on issues. For instance, the executive arm would come up with budget estimates which the National Assembly members will have to scrutinise properly by asking relevant questions on specific areas of the budget proposals. They (members of the National Assembly) will need to ask the right questions with a view to clarifying grey areas in the proposal that has been presented to them. National Assembly will also need to look at the revenue that would accrue to government upon which it hopes to fund the budget estimates. We had a situation when the budget was presented in November and it was passed in December. Would you call that rubber stamp? This kind of collaboration is what is needed for smooth running of the system and the government.

A member of the current Assembly who took over from you, Hon. Wale Raji, is leading some other members to advocate for the return of the country to parliamentary democracy, how do you see the move?

I don’t support the move. The bill won’t augur well for the country because we have tried this Westminster Parliamentary system before in the First Republic and it failed woefully. In a situation where you have a country composed of diverse religious and ethnic nationalities, the Parliamentary system won’t work. Though we are a nation, we have so much diversity in terms of religion, ethnicity. What we need is a political structure that will bring every one of those fault lines together and not the one that will expose and highlight those fault lines. So far, the Presidential system has been able to bring everyone together in a cohesive manner. The presidential system has been able to integrate all Nigerians into one big umbrella. Like I said, I am opposed to it because we have tried it before and it failed us. The only thing that I will like the National Assembly to do is to restructure the country in a sustainable manner within the ambit of the current Federal structure that we are currently operating in the country.

In specific terms, what kind of restructuring are you calling on the government to undertake?

We have so many agencies and commissions of government that are not making the right impacts because they are under the supervision and control of the government at the centre. These agencies should be taken back to the states and the local governments. Also, there is the need for the Federal Government to decentralise many of the agencies under its control. For instance, you may want to ask what the Federal Government is doing with issues relating to housing, agriculture and energy for instance.

Does that suggest that you support the moves being made by the Federal Government to merge and scrap some agencies of government?

I have said it before, if you are talking about the current Presidential system of government that we operate, the Federal Government is taking too much responsibilities that it can’t handle. There are so many items in the exclusive and concurrent lists that have further burdened the government at the centre and have made it unable to be impactful to the people that it is administering. Let the other tiers of government be able to work within the challenges that exist within their peculiar environment. I mean they should develope at their own pace without unnecessarily causing some form of burden on others. How can you be saying we have a Federal Police that have limited personnel to effectively police the country when we have many communities yearning for adequate security? So, you should allow the local and state governments to be able to police themselves.

Unfortunately, the issue of policing is in the exclusive list of the Constitution. For instance, the issue of education, primary health and housing should be carried out by the local governments. To me, the Federal Government should hands off these items. What I am telling the Federal Government is to work towards decentralising the country. So, I’m in support of the efforts of the Federal Government to downsize its operations. They should retain viable agencies, merge agencies that operate similar mandates and scrap those that are not viable.

In recent times, the country has been going through some economic difficulties that have prompted the government to carry out some drastic actions and policies, as a chieftain of the APC, what are you going to tell the President if you have the opportunity of meeting him?

There is nothing really much to advise him on, other than to tell him to look inwards and rework the country. I will tell him to work on how to put the nation to work by increasing production of goods and services. He must make sure that the people are put into productive ventures across the country. He must also address all the issues militating against ensuring food security in the country. He should work on how we can feed ourselves and grow crops for exports to earn foreign exchange. He must take us back to the good old days when all the corners of the country were growing cash crops for exports. We must have rubber plantations, Cocoa plantations as well as groundnut plantations the way we used to have them in the past for the sustainability of the economy. There is no way the Federal Gov- ernment can satisfy the yearnings of the people without giving them the impetus to be productive.

I will tell him to examine items in the import list by looking inward for substitutes. Agriculture holds the ace and we have a large expanse of arable land for agricultural purposes. It is even said that 40 per cent of the country’s landmass is suitable for agriculture. Let’s cultivate this land and after a period of say six months, we will begin to reap the benefits by being net exporter of these cash crops, which invariably brings about more foreign exchange. This will also stimulate our secondary industrial layouts by providing raw materials for the industries.

What other issues will you take to him?

I will be happy to tell him that he has demonstrated courage through his actions and by fulfilling his campaign promises to the people.

How do you see the backlash that arose from the decision of the government to remove payment of fuel subsidy and to float the Naira?

Normally, in any efforts at effecting structural changes by the government, the people who would bear the brunt will naturally react. It is normal in any democratic environment for the people to protest any programme and policies they feel are inimical to their wellbeing. In responding, the government should readjust its policies by prioritising its actions and make sure that every Nigerian must be on the same page with it to ensure that the policies succeed. To be fair, the removal of subsidy was one of the major items in the manifesto of President Bola Tinubu during the campaigns. He knew from the outset that there was going to be a backlash. As far as I am concerned, it is a good policy. All the presidential candidates too during the campaigns promised to do the same. He has reacted well by pumping more money into the system and paying some debts. I believe that the country will come out stronger in the long run.

But some people faulted the timing of the policy and that a lot of cushioning measures were not put in place before the announcement?…

The question we should ask those saying this is what measures were they expecting from the government when the president as the candidate of his party made it clear that he was going to remove the subsidy? A responsible leader will not say something and renege on what he said. I am aware that the government is putting in a lot of measures to cushion the effects of the actions on the people. I know for sure that the government is improving and expanding the transport infrastructure across the country. See what they have done here in Lagos. They have also signed the contract for the construction of a coastal road from Lagos through to Calabar to terminate in Port Harcourt. Anywhere in the world where there are structural changes in the economy there will always be temporary pains that the people will suffer and in the end, they will enjoy the fruits of the pains and sufferings. The reaction of the people is normal but the government must move quickly to ease their pains.

You talked about the government bringing the people on the same page, how do you want the government to do that?

Government needs to interface and engage more with organised labour. It must provide infrastructure such as good roads. It must be transparent to them and also engage with business leaders too because they employ labour. The only way out is to ensure that it continues to engage more with the affected stakeholders. It must listen to the private sector players to know their needs. There must be some efforts towards improving electricity supply across the nooks and crannies of the country.