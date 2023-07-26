Returned $80,000: Tinubu to honour Zamfara female pilgrim

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has concluded plans to honour a Zamfara female pilgrim, Hajiya Aishatu ‘Yan Guru Bungudu, who had shown honesty by returning $80,000 while performing the 2023 pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. This was made known yesterday by the Chairman of Zamfara State Hajj Committee, Alhaji Musa Mallaha, while fielding questions from newsmen in his office’ He said the President was happy when he was told about the incident and had directed the National Hajj Commission to organise a national press conference with the lady for record purposes. “But when the commission contacted us, the lady had already been airlifted to her home state after completing the hajj exercise. “We are still making arrangements; and the Zamfara State governor will be part of the ceremony when the lady will be publicly honoured by the wife of the governor,” Mallaha stated. Mallaha, who expressed happiness with the level of honesty displayed by the pilgrim, said her good behaviour is not only a pride to Zamfara State and Nigeria as a nation, but also a pride to the Muslim world. “Honesty is one of the major divine teachings embodied in the Quran as the main guide to Muslims,” he said

