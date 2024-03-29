Return To Allah Antidote To Current Hardship In Nigeria, Says Sheikh Imran

Kaliphatu Qudiriyyah of Mowe Land, Fadhilat Sheikh Muhammad Jamiu Imran, has called on all Muslims to return to Allah, noting it’s the only antidote to the current hardship being faced in the country. Sheikh Imran said this over the weekend at Mowe, Ogun State at the Ramadan lecture of Atala Muslims Community with a Theme: ‘ Hunger in Nigeria, the cause, Islamic Perspective and the way out.’ Muslims has been urged to return to Allah through prayer as that is the only solution to Nigeria problem for now. The only antidote to this hardship is for us to go back to our creator in supplication for forgiveness and ask for mercy.

We should talk to Almighty Allah because whatever is happening is in his decree. So, if truly we believe in him, we should all go back to our creator in total repentance. He urged Muslims to pray to Allah and seek his assistance in the current hardship. Importantly, we should seek forgiveness from Allah because all of us have committed sins in one way or the other,” he said. “Every sickness has a way out, we should go back to our creator, we should seek forgiveness from Allah, He promised to help us with after seeking his face, the basics truth is that we are all sinner, let seeks for forgiveness i believe everything we have missed as a nation will return to us.

“individually we should also amend our way of life and return to Allah. It is only him that is sufficient for us. Prophet Muhammad has taught us how to seek Allah assistance. Husband should take of his wife and wife should also take of their husband. Husband if you take of your family, your prayer will be answered some thing with the wife, let’s respect our husband. “Let amend our ways please, we are going to meet Allah one day. Some of you women, you don’t respect your husband anymore, instead you respect your Alfas. Respect your husband the way you respect your Alfas.

Whatever you do your children will reap it. Those of us in the committee should also respect the Imam and give him his due. Allah will be with each an everyone of us and guard us to the right path. The Islamic scholar added that there was a time in Nigeria when we were wasting food and eating abundantly. “In those period we never remember to appreciate Allah, we should return to him and seek his forgiveness and ask for his mercy on ourselves and Nigeria as a country, because it is through his grace that things will back to normal in our country.”

Earlier in welcome address, Chairman Atala Muslims Community ( AMC), Alhaji Muritala Atoyebi urged all Muslims in the community to join hands with the Imam and AMC to propagate islam, through character, attitude and behavior to none Muslims who come across them. Alhaji Atoyebi urged everyone to see AMC as a platform for the unification and upliftment of Islam in Atala Community and it’s environs. He said: ” I want us to know that AMC is an avenue to unite Muslims and bring us under one umbrella, with one voice and purpose.

And the purpose is to spread Islam in a positive way, development of the central mosque and the support of one another, that’s what prophet Muhammad taught us and we will not stop doing just that and also seek your support for some of our project at hand. “I also want to appreciate those who have been steering the affairs of the mosque before now with the Imam and the new executives not to relent. I want to urged us to work together in unity so as to be a better reference in the community and the town at large, I pray Allah will help us all.”

I also want to appreciate the effort of the Chairman planning committee led by Alhaji Olawale Kamorudeen and his team for a job well done, may Allah will reward you all. However, the Chief Imam Atala Central Mosque, Alhaji Sulaiman Adigun said we plan it and Allah made it possible i thank Allah for given us the grace to witnesses it. I also want to thank to the speaker for treating the topic well, sometimes if you call some Alfas such a person would be talking out of context, but I thank Allah for given us such a speaker for dealing with the topic perfectly to the satisfaction of everyone at the event. He said: ” recently in this country Allah showed us mercy, because in every situation we have to thank Allah for his grace over us individually and as a country as a whole through hunger.

“Everyone of us in. Nigeria thought the hunger in Nigeria is from government, but after the lecture, we all realised that it was because we abandoned Allah, we didn’t cry to him for help and supplication to help us out of the problem. It is only Allah that can solve our affairs. “After the lecture, we all now realised that the only person to run to in time of difficulties is Allah alone. No other person will help us or bring us out of the hunger in the country rather than Allàh himself.

I thank the committee who have made this event a successful one and individual contributions towards the lecture “I cannot thank them alone, I pray Allah reward each and everyone of them abundantly for making the lecture a memorable one and the Alasatu women for their steadfastness on the way of Allah.” Meanwhile, Alhaji Ibrahim Adisa in his closing remarks urged everyone to make use of what they have learnt from the lecture in their day to day affairs and in their businesses. Because it is going to be of help to us all,may Allah spare our life to witness the next Ramadan in good health, with the one free of insecurity, hunger , but in abundance of grace from Allah.