Return Official Vehicles, Oyo Govt Tells  Ex-Political Appointees, Others

The Oyo State Government has directed all political appointees in the first tenure of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde to return all official vehicles allocated to them on or before Friday, August 25, 2023.

Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor in a press release made available to journalists said the directive was contained in a circular letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Olanike Adeyemo.

According to it, the governor, the deputy governor, Speaker and members of the House of Assembly, Chief Judge of the State, Judges, Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff, Head of Service, Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, Accountant-General, Auditors-General and Surveyor-General are exempted from the directive.

The circular added that the second category of persons exempted from the directive are those gifted vehicles at the discretion of the governor, noting that officials who have documentary evidence to substantiate the claim of having been gifted official vehicles should present the evidence to schedule officers at their MDAs.

The circular enjoined those still in possession of official vehicles without due authorisation to return them on or before Friday, 25th August 2023.

It added: “Schedule officers in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the State Public/Civil Service are mandated to recover official vehicles that have been taken away without due authorisation, if not returned on or before Friday, 25th August 2023.”