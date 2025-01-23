Return Of Port Harcourt Refinery To Oil Refining At Last, Promise Kept

Share

The return of Port Harcourt Refinery to refining, after many years of comatose brings renewed hope, but also calls for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), to do more in revamping other refineries in the country, EMMANUEL MASHA writes

When the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCLtd) announced that the Port Harcourt Refinery would restart operation, it was seen in some quarters as propaganda, considering that in the past, the NNPCLtd had made the same announcement, but later postponed it to later dates.

The trajectory of the Port Harcourt Refinery, from being the biggest among the country’s three refineries, and yet failing to serve the oil needs of its host, Rivers, not to talk of other states within the South-South region and Nigeria at large, remains an unresolved mystery.

Nigerians wanted action and not promises, to have steady and affordable petroleum products that are locally refined and not the ones imported from Europe.

As Nigerians paid more on transportation and running their homes and businesses as well as industries, due to scarcity, and the challenges associated with the transportation of petroleum products, especially the ones imported from foreign lands.

The failed promise from the NNPCLtd only helped to keep hopes alive. But there were no available ingredients for optimism that the Port Harcourt Refinery would work despite the huge sums of money that had gone into its turnaround maintenance.

According to an ICR report, the Port Harcourt Refinery had posted losses in five consecutive years: Between 2014 and 2018 of N206 billion. Three years later, in 2021 the National Assembly passed the Petroleum Industry Act, to transform NNPC and make it more productive and modern.

Businesses resurrected

When the NNPCLtd finally announced that the Port Harcourt Refinery has resumed operation, not a few Nigeria doubted the veracity of this given the failed promises.

However, within 24 hours after the resumption of operations at the Port Harcourt Refinery, some businesses that had shut down for years, located within the environs of the refinery sprang back to life.

Commercial activities at the refinery axis suddenly came alive. From the Refinery Junction to the Refinery proper, it was as if there was a mad rush to cover lost ground.

It was almost impossible not to notice the presence of more vehicles around the Eleme axis of the East/West Road as heavy duty trucks made their way to the Refinery axis.

For the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Chairman in Rivers State, Tekena Ikpaki, the revival of the Port Harcourt Refinery is a remarkable achievement.

He said: “This will remain memorable in our lives and in our hearts because it has been long expected. Now it is no longer expected, it is real, it can be seen and felt. Trucks have been coming in and loading out and we have been witnessing the process.

“You know in God’s time He makes all things beautiful and this is just the best thing that will happen to Nigerians. I mean there is super competition now in the system which is in favour of the entire Nigerians.

“When Dangote and the NNPCLtd are at loggerheads and they are competing, who enjoys the dividends? Of course, you and I. So, I believe that since the refinery has come on stream, Dangote is there too, it will further push down the price of products.’’

Another member of IPMAN, who declined to have his name in print, while welcoming the return of the Port Harcourt Refinery, lamented that the cost of fuel at the depot contrast the fact that oil refining has truly resumed at the refinery.

He explained that in the absence of the huge expenses that go with the importation of petroleum products, there ought to be a drastic reduction in the cost of fuel at the refinery.

He said that the real essence of local refining is to serve the Nigerian public in a manner that purchasing petroleum products should not be an additional burden to the existing ones.

According to him, “As a businessman and an oil marketer, I should be concerned with my profit margin, and not whether or not the people complain about the cost of fuel for example.

That said, I should be concerned with the high cost of fuel, which has a multiplier effect on every sector of the economy. “I had thought that the coming of the Dangote Refinery would slash the price of fuel. I expected the same to happen to the price of diesel.

But to my surprise, the NNPCLtd that was supposed to pressure Dangote Refinery to reduce the prices of petroleum products acted in a manner that suggest that they were urging the refinery to raise its prices.

“Again, with the return of the Port Harcourt Refinery, I expected the NNPCLtd to force the Dangote Refinery to reduce its prices by first reducing its own prices.

“By so doing, we the marketers can choose who to buy from. That is what competition causes in line with the forces of demand and supply. What we have on ground is a kind of agreement between two separate entities that have less in common, but working jointly to push for common prices.”

Rough path

One does not need a seasoned economist to know that the crises that have plagued Nigeria’s oil and gas industry in the last two decades is one of the reasons why the country still struggles to survive and remains in the category of a developing country.

That is why the naira continues to struggle with the dollar and other leading foreign currencies. Why did the country sell its crude oil for long and exemplified the “resource curse”, rather than refine it to have fuel, diesel, kerosene and aviation fuel?

Why should we import fuel from a nearby country that is not naturally endowed with crude oil; a country whose GDP is not up to that of Rivers State.

Smart investors, who know the inherent lapses in the NNPCL’s handling of the country’s three refineries have made a fortune building refineries near or far.

Globally, countries aspiring to move from consumption to production must first put in place policies that aid the easy and continuous flow of petroleum products. Some countries that don’t have oil prioritise the availability of petroleum product.

The country’s attempt to fit into this pattern, despite being endowed with oil, has been troubling; a direct reflection of its political decisions and economic policies.

According to one economist, whenever Nigerians use imported fuel, the country suffers in different ways. For health experts, the mere importation of petroleum products abroad apart from the economic implication, also impacts negatively on the health and overall wellbeing of Nigerians.

The argument remains that Nigeria’s crude, globally known as Bonny Light is easier to refine, which partly explains why those in the kpofire business, which is the stealing and illegal refining of crude oil to refine fuel, kerosene and diesel, deliver their products without stress and make them available to Nigerians.

Nigeria “Bonny Light,” a variant of “Light sweet crude oil” is seen as more useful due to its low sulfur content, while the petroleum imported into the country from Europe is more polluting and toxic.

There is also the expensive and complex transportation and distribution that goes with the transatlantic movement of crude from Nigeria to Europe or any other destination for refining, after which they are shipped to the country.

Across the towns and streets of Port Harcourt, residents complain that they pay more for fuel, diesel or kerosene whether they are imported or refined locally.

Contending issues

Whether the refineries work is one thing, the pricing of petroleum products is another issue. Nigerians feel that they have always paid more for petroleum products compared with citizens of other countries that are not naturally endowed with crude oil.

Over the years, Nigerians have demonstrated the capacity to pay whatever price they are told at the filling stations. The troubling thing, however, is the occasional scarcity of petroleum products at the filling stations, and the resort to the black market.

Oil marketers have questioned NNPCL’s petrol pricing, arguing Dangote’s local fuel shouldn’t exceed imported prices. They feel it is wrong for the NNPCL to sell petrol produced locally from the Dangote Refinery to Nigerians at a pump price higher than imported fuel.

The disagreement first surfaced after Dangote Refinery issued a statement accusing Pinnacle Oil of attempting to blend off-spec products with its “high-quality” fuel at its facilities.

According to Dangote, Pinnacle’s representatives had allegedly sought an extension of pipeline access to facilitate this blending process.

Pinnacle has strongly refuted this claim, calling it both inaccurate and damaging to their reputation. For instance, around August last year, the Senate initiated a probe of $1.5bn spent on Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation.

The Senate, through Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, chairman, Senate Ad Hoc Committee to investigate the alleged economic sabotage in the Nigerian petroleum industry, told stakeholders at an interactive session in Abuja, that it was unfair and wrong to treat public companies shabbily while private businesses were flourishing and thriving.

“A situation whereby we now depend almost entirely on the importation of these products even when we daily supply the global oil market about two per cent of its crude oil requirements is worrisome,” he said.

He also raised concern over the importation of hazardous petroleum products and dumping of substandard diesel into the country.

He observed that the federal government, under different administrations since 1999, “has invested billions of dollars to maintain and turn around the state-owned refineries in Kaduna, Port Harcourt and Warri.

But the refineries are not functioning.” He said: “In 2021, specifically, the Federal Executive Council approved $1.5 billion for the turn-around maintenance of the Port Harcourt Refinery. Yet, this investment has not yielded significant returns.

“For us in the Senate, we believe it is unfair and unpatriotic to treat government or public corporations as an orphan while private businesses flourish and thrive.”

Some energy watchers and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry, have always stressed the need for the federal government to probe why the country’s three refineries simply ceased to function.

In other climes where productivity is highly regarded as the fuel which drives growth, if one out of a country’s three refineries is not working, it becomes a serious national issue that demands urgent attention.

According to one observer, what transpired in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry throughout the period the refineries were shut down was simply “recolonisation of a country by a few elite who brought misery, shame and dishonour to the country while working for their selfish interest and their Western associates.”

He adds: “The operators of the country’s oil and gas operated in a manner that captures the “resource curse” by exporting crude oil and importing refined petroleum products via a subsidy programme that benefited a few individuals to the detriment of the country and its Peoples.”

OBJ vs NNPCLtd

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, a man who speaks his mind clearly and calmly on national issues, has not hidden his disappointment with the state of the country’s three refineries.

The octogenarian elder statesman is unhappy that despite series of turnaround maintenance of the refineries over the years, including a $2 billion injected by the federal government to make them work, it took the emergence of Dangote Refinery before the NNPCLtd started making promises and assurances to Nigerians.

To Obasanjo, the mere announcement by the officials of the NNPCL that the refineries would commence operations is not worth celebrating.

The former President, who granted an exclusive interview with Channels Television, spoke on the challenges surrounding Nigeria’s struggling refineries.

He said that the NNPCLtd knew of its limitations in managing the nation’s refineries but still insisted on fixing them without outside help.

Operating as a limited liability company, Obasanjo revealed that although the NNPCLtd was aware of its inability to effectively manage the national refineries, it still rejected a $750 million offer from Aliko Dangote to manage the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries in 2007, during his administration.

He explained that he had invited Shell to manage the country’s three refineries, an offer the oil giant declined. He said after Shell’s refusal, Aliko Dangote put a team together and paid $750 million to operate the refineries through a public-private partnership.

Obasanjo said: “Aliko got a team together and they paid $750m to take part in public-private partnership (PPP) in running the refineries. My successor refunded their money and I went to my successor and told him what transpired.

He said NNPCLtd said they wanted the refinery and they could run it and I said but you know they cannot run it. “If a company like Shell tells me what they told me, I will believe them. If anybody tells you now that it is working, why are they now with Aliko? And Aliko will make his own refinery work; not only make it work, he will make it deliver.

“But I was told not too long ago that since that time, more than $2 billion has been squandered on the refineries, and they still will not work.”

Responding, NNPCLtd’s Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, in a statement, extended an invitation to Obasanjo to tour the Port Harcourt Refinery, highlighting the company’s dedication to transparency and accountability in its operations.

He said, “We hold President Olusegun Obasanjo in the highest regard as a respected statesman, who has made significant contributions to the growth and progress of Nigeria.

His dedication to national development and his competence to speak on matters of national importance are both deeply respected.

“We extend an invitation to our esteemed former president to join us in this historic journey. His wisdom and experience are invaluable, and we deeply appreciate his insights and guidance, which will always be welcomed and cherished.

In response to the invitation, the former President, through his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, stated that the former president was not formally invited, but rather received an open invitation through the media.

Game changer

Since the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries commenced the refining of crude oil, opinions have been divided on how the NNPCLtd was able to finally get it right at a time Nigerians had accepted the reality that the country would only survive on imported petroleum products.

There are many questions agitating the minds of Nigerians, who had lost faith in the ability of the NNPCLtd to gets it act together and carry out one of the major roles it was created: the effective utilization of our refineries and the distribution of petroleum products across the country.

For finally getting it right, after years of promises, and complaints while overseeing the distribution of imported petroleum products, some observers have lauded the NNPCLtd for justifying the huge funds spent on the refineries for their revival.

But there is a school of thought that strongly links the revival of the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries to the emergence of Dangote Refinery.

The argument is that had the $20 billion refinery commenced earlier, the NNPCLtd would have felt more pressure from Nigerians to live up to expectations.

The Dangote Refinery, Africa’s largest oil refining facility, officially commenced petrol production last September and gets 385,000 barrels per day (BPD) of crude oil from the NNPCLtd.

For some experts, who have been calling for the privatisation of the NNPCLtd, the coming of the Dangote Refinery was a bitter pill for those who called the shot at the NNPCLtd that the running of a refiner is no rocket science, but a task that has been going on in the country since the 1970s.

They want NNPCLtd restructured to avoid a situation where the country’s productivity is slowed down due to acute fuel crisis.

The NNPCLtd’s handling of the pricing and distribution of petroleum products over the years has given room for different theories of blatant sabotage, mismanagement and fraud by a cabal that painstakingly put their own selfish interest above national interest.

While the NNPC and the Dangote Refinery were finalizing talks on the price of crude oil, Femi Otedola, billionaire businessman and chairman of Geregu Power, had said that the successful operation of the Dangote Refinery could minimise the relevance of local depots, which have traditionally relied on fuel imports to meet domestic demand.

Otedola also recounted the days when he and Dangote formed the Blue Star Consortium, which bid to acquire stakes in the Kaduna and Port Harcourt refineries was unsuccessful.

“The depot owners should take heed— it’s time to dismantle those depots and sell them as scraps while the market is still high.

The world has changed, and those who do not adapt will be left behind,” Otedola said on his X handle. “The days of bowing to foreign powers for our fuel needs are over.

You have dealt a death blow to the so-called local cabals who have fattened themselves for years, feeding off our nation’s economic slavery.”

He added, “These cabals, who have grown rich by keeping Nigeria in a perpetual state of dependence, must now face the reality that their era of easy gains is coming to an end. I am reminded of the time you revolutionized the cement industry in Nigeria.”

Share

Please follow and like us: