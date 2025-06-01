Return of Lost Cash: Nigerian Pilgrims Demonstrate Integrity – NAHCON

Share

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says Nigerian pilgrims performing the 2025 Hajj have demonstrated the acts of honesty and integrity through numerous returns of lost cash to the rightful owners.

NAHCON disclosed this in a statement by its Head, Public Affairs, Malam Muhammad Musa, in Makkah on Saturday.

According to Musa, the pilgrims have continued to distinguish themselves through acts of integrity and honesty, with several returning lost cash to the rightful owners, Nigerians and foreigners alike.

“In one commendable instance, the Deputy Coordinator of Makkah Operations, Alhaji Alidu Shutti, presented three Nigerian pilgrims to the Commissioner of Operations, Prince Anofi’u Elegushi, after they voluntarily returned two separate purses containing cash”.

He said that one of the pilgrims, Alhaji Bello Ajani from Ede Local Government Area in Osun State, found 200 Saudi Riyals (approximately 53.31 dollars).

He said that the money was handed over to NAHCON through Alhaji Abdrasheed Abdulazeez, the Special Assistant on Islamic Affairs to the Oyo State Government.

“In a separate case, two pilgrims, Alhaji Isiaka Olaosun from Kwara and Alhaji Bakare Momodu from Edo, also found a lost purse.

“They contacted NAHCON’s Makkah Media Office and followed directions to deliver the purse in person to Alhaji Shutti, who then presented it to the commissioner.

“The second purse, belonging to an Egyptian pilgrim identified as Mustafa Ramadhan Mustafa Ali, contained 4,590 Egyptian Pounds, 65 Saudi Riyals, and 5 Euros,” he said.

Meanwhile, Elegushi ordered the funds to be returned to the Egyptian Embassy for onward delivery to the rightful owner.

The 200 Saudi Riyals found earlier will be returned to Nigerian pilgrim, Shukurah Yusuf, from the FCT Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Commending the pilgrims for their exemplary conduct, Elegushi described them as “True Ambassadors of Nigeria” and prayed for their continued success and well-being.

He also directed that letters of commendation be issued to all individuals involved, including the Oyo State official who facilitated the return.

“These incidents form part of a growing pattern of honesty within the Nigerian pilgrims’ community, reflecting a renewed spirit of integrity and moral uprightness that is drawing wide acclaim,” Musa said.

