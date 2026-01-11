In classical terms, gunboat diplomacy refers to early 20th century interventions by the United States in Latin America and the Caribbean.

It evolved into a foreign-policy tactic in which powerful states use the threat or display of military force to compel weaker countries to comply with their demands, without formally declaring war.

Over time, the open use of such intimidation—often aimed at securing political, economic, or strategic advantages—declined.

It gradually gave way to negotiations, multilateral diplomacy, international law, and practices that, at least in principle, respected state sovereignty.

Gunboat diplomacy has always been controversial. It undermines international law and national sovereignty, elevates raw power over dialogue, and often breeds resentment and long-term instability.

While it is less openly acknowledged today, it has never entirely disappeared. Instead, it reemerges in subtler forms: military exercises near a rival’s borders, sanctions backed by implicit force, or carefully choreographed “shows of strength.”

Since his return to office, U.S. President Donald Trump’s foreign policy has been marked by disruption and a steady revival of this doctrine—one that elevates power over diplomacy and favors aggressive rhetoric over restraint.

Latin America, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East have all felt the impact of this approach. Nowhere was this more evident than in Venezuela.

Trump framed the country as a global narcotics hub and portrayed President Nicolás Maduro and his wife as the chief exporters of illicit drugs to the United States.

The attack on Venezuela on January 3, and the subsequent capture of President Maduro and his wife, marked a defining— and troubling—moment in the return of gunboat diplomacy.

Washington justified the action by claiming Venezuela was a major source of narcotics and depicting its leadership as criminal masterminds.

According to reports, the operation involved a massive military deployment, including some 150 aircraft launched from 20 platforms across Latin America—an overwhelming display of force to seize just two individuals.

Trump’s supporters hailed the move as decisive, arguing that where others would have talked endlessly, he acted. What they overlook is that decisiveness is not the same as legality or wisdom.

There were no negotiations, no international mandate, and no meaningful effort to involve regional bodies or global institutions.

Venezuela’s sovereignty was not debated; it was simply brushed aside. The action violated the spirit, and arguably the letter, of international law and diplomacy.

Trump’s conduct stands in sharp contrast to what is traditionally expected of the world’s leading democracy—and, paradoxically, even to Russia’s behavior in Ukraine.

Nearly four years into that war, Vladimir Putin—despite his aggression—has at least maintained the formal appearance of diplomacy.

Talks continue, envoys shuttle back and forth, and ceasefires are proposed, even if frequently violated. These gestures may be cynical, but they acknowledge a core principle: that power must still, at least symbolically, answer to rules.

Trump rejected even that pretense. In c, power spoke alone. Diplomacy was reduced to an afterthought. Equally revealing was the global reaction— or lack of one.

There were no sustained international outcries, no serious sanctions, and no robust defense of international law. The message was unmistakable: rules apply to some countries, but not to the most powerful.

This hypocrisy is dangerous. When the United States acts unilaterally and suffers no consequences, it weakens its moral authority to oppose similar actions by others.

If Washington can seize a foreign leader by force, why should Moscow, Beijing, or any other power feel constrained? Once normalized, gunboat diplomacy does not remain the property of one state. Nor does it appear that Trump’s posture will end with Venezuela.

His public threats toward Colombia and renewed talk of annexing Greenland under the banner of “security” reinforce a worldview in which sovereignty becomes conditional. Allies are unsettled, and adversaries are taking notes.

Supporters argue that Trump’s actions deliver quick results, unlike long and bloody wars such as Russia’s in Ukraine. But speed is not the same as success.

Short-term victories achieved through force often sow the seeds of long-term resentment, instability, and retaliation. History offers no shortage of such examples.

Recent actions by the US President sure make Russian President, Vladimir Putin look like a saint. Because its obvious Putin is not restrained because Russia is weak.

Trump has certainly shattered the complacency of post–Cold War diplomacy. But what he offers in its place is not a better system.

It is a return to a world where might makes right, where power defines legality, and where restraint is dismissed as weakness.

That world is not safer. Gunboat diplomacy may appear effective today, but once it becomes the norm, no country—strong or weak—can pretend it will not someday find itself on the receiving end.