Return of Abacha loot and matters arising

Ordinarily, the piece of recent news that the French Government has decided to return $150 million of the late General Sani Abacha loot, to the current Bola Tinubu-led government should have elicited waves of jubilation across the country, with the belief that it would be judiciously administered to better their lot. Sad to note, however, that it has instead received lukewarm response from the citizenry.

The reason is obvious. Many of them are doubtful if the huge sum of the recovered loot is ever going to change the narrative of their long-drawn poverty-defined lives. Rather, they believe and strongly so, that it would be channelled to feather the nest of the overtly greedy political elite, as usual. For those in doubt, ‘The Economist’ magazine of London stated that the humongous sum of about $582 billion was stolen from the country’s coffers by the kleptomaniac politicians between the period of independence in 1960 and 2019. That was reported in its October 10, 2019 edition. In specific terms, it also revealed that even: “More than $1 billion seized from Mr. Abacha’s bank accounts have been returned. But many African states have not helped their cause, often because thieving politicians are still in charge. When Switzerland returned $500 million of Mr Abacha’s money, most of it disappeared again”. That is a most unfortunate socio-economic scenario. For instance, in 2014, a judgment was entered in the District of Columbia ordering the forfeiture of approximately $500 million located in accounts around the world, as the result of a civil forfeiture complaint for more than $625 million traceable to money laundering involving the proceeds of General Abacha’s corruption. In 2020, the department repatriated over $311.7 million of the forfeited assets that had been located in the Bailiwick of Jersey. Also, the UK government enforced the US judgment against the additional over $20.6 million.

It would be recalled that on November 17, 2022, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) stated that in accordance with a August 23, 2022 agreement, it had transferred over $20.6 million to the Nigerian government. The latest tranche of repatriated funds brought the total amount of repatriated funds in this case to approximately $332.4 million. But the million-naira question remains. What has been achieved with the huge sums of stolen funds so far repatriated? Though the Muhammadu Buhari-led government disclosed on November 17, 2022 through the National Social Safety-Nets Coordinating Office, that over a six-year period, 1.9 million poor and vulnerable households have benefitted from $700 million of Abacha’s repatriated funds, it was taken with a pinch of salt. That was because on that same day, the Nigeria Multidimensional Poverty Index published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that over 133 million Nigerians are living in poverty. The figure represents 63 per cent of the nation’s population.

That was despite the assurance given by the then Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, that developing infrastructure within the country would be done with the prudent use of the recovered Abacha loot of $23 million in August 2020. Such a shocking spectre of the kleptomaniac syndrome of the ruling elite must have been responsible for the media report of July 10, 2023 that the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the Federal Government to provide the details of how it has so far spent about $5 billion loot recovered from the late General Sani Abacha. In fact, Justice James Omotosho, who delivered the judgment on a Freedom of Information suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/407/2020, filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), ordered the government of President Bola Tinubu to “disclose the exact amount of money stolen by Abacha from Nigeria, and the total amount of the Abacha loot recovered and all agreements signed on same by the governments of former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan and Buhari.”

Furthermore, the judge faulted the claim by the Ministry of Finance that it had no details of the spending of the Abacha loot. According to SERAP, the court also ordered the Federal Government to “disclose details of the projects executed with the Abacha loot, locations of any such projects and the names of companies and contractors that carried or carrying out the projects since the return of democracy in 1999 till date.” Justice Omotosho also ordered the government to disclose details of specific roles played by the World Bank and other partners, with specific regards to the execution of any projects funded with Abacha loot under the governments of former presidents Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan and Buhari. Also significant was that the Supreme Court, as reported on January 14, 2023 dismissed an appeal by the family of the late military dictator, to stop the Federal Government from reopening forfeiture proceedings against him. The appeal marked: SC/641/2013 was filed by Abacha’s sons, Mohammed and Abba, on behalf of their family. With such judgments in place the focus is on the government in power to ensure that there is accountability, probity and the judicious expenditure to better the lives of the ordinary citizen. That remains a litmus test to the Tinubu-led government to make the desired change, so as to rekindle his ‘Renewed Hope’ mantra.