Return Ibori’s Loot To FG, NGOs Urges Britain

Nigerian and British Civil Society Organisations have called on the British government to return looted funds confiscated from the former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori to Nigeria.

The group in a letter sent to Britain’s home and foreign affairs ministers noted that the looted funds, when returned, would help ordinary Nigerians deal with the high living costs that have pushed more than 140 million Nigerians into extreme poverty.

The letter partly reads, “The long-delayed confiscation process had undermined the strong anti-corruption message sent by Ibori’s conviction over a decade ago.

“The years of disruption and delay in recovering and returning these stolen assets means this message has so far rung hollow for the Nigerian people,” said the letter, made public on Thursday by one of its signatories, Spotlight on Corruption.

New Telegraph recalls that Ibori entered a guilty plea to 10 counts of fraud and money laundering in a London court in 2012 and was sentenced to 13 years in prison, of which he served six years and some months before returning home.

READ ALSO:

British prosecutors have been attempting to seize Ibori’s assets since 2013, but their efforts have repeatedly fallen into roadblocks and delays in the London courts. In July, a judge issued one of the largest rulings under Britain’s Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 since it went into effect, ordering the confiscation of 101.5 million pounds ($123.9 million) from him.

Ibori’s conviction more than ten years ago conveyed a strong anti-corruption message, but the prolonged confiscation process has undercut it, according to the coalition of close to 50 NGOs, which wrote a letter to Britain’s home and foreign affairs ministers.

The money that was taken from him, according to the NGOs, which also included Transparency International and the Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice, should be used for initiatives that benefit the residents of Delta State, and their execution should be subject to supervision by the civil society.