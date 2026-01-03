Return Explosives From US Airstrikes, Military Urges Sokoto Residents 

Following the recent United States (US) airstrikes on some parts of Sokoto State, the Nigerian military has strongly appealed to residents to return any explosives in their possession taken from the affected areas, citing safety concerns and the risk of accidental detonation.

The airstrikes, which took place on December 25 and 26, 2025, targeted Islamic State-linked militant encampments in the Bauni Forest area of Sokoto State.

The operation, authorised by President Bola Tinubu and executed by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), involved GPS-guided munitions and unmanned aerial platforms aimed at degrading extremist networks operating along the Sahel corridor.

According to Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters, the operation was intelligence-driven and achieved its objective of neutralising designated threat elements while avoiding harm to civilians.

Post-strike assessments are ongoing, with the military promising further details once evaluations are complete.

Despite official assurances that no innocent residents were killed, the impact of falling debris and unidentified objects in and around communities has caused alarm.

In response, military authorities have urged locals to hand over any looted explosives or remnants of ordnance to security agencies immediately to prevent accidental explosions and support a thorough battle damage assessment.

Residents of the affected areas are encouraged to report the location of any suspicious materials.

The military has reiterated that credible information from communities is vital to ensuring public safety and avoiding injuries during cleanup operations.

The Sokoto State Government has confirmed the strikes and reiterated that the joint operation with U.S. forces was part of broader efforts to protect lives and property against extremist threats. Authorities continue to reassure residents that the strikes were carefully executed with civilian protection as a priority.

Community leaders and traditional authorities have called for calm and cooperation with security agencies, emphasizing the importance of community safety as the region processes the effects of the military action.