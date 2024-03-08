Retrial of Kalu: Abia Monarchs, Community, Others Hail A’Court Judgement

Interest groups, traditional rulers, youth and women leaders in the 17 local gov- ernment areas of Abia State have applauded Wednesday’s Court Appeal dismissal of the appeal for the retrial of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for the financial crimes allegedly committed while serving as Abia State Governor from 1999 to 2007.

The groups told the Federal Government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to stop a distractive and politically motivated trial. A community leader and the Abia North Peace Foundation President, Chief Nnanna Ukaegbu, asked the EFCC to end the further trial of the representative of Abia North in the Senate so he can focus on his mandate. He said: “It is time to stop distracting our son.

He is the best product from Abia State in terms of service to our people. “Remember, this is someone that spent over a billion naira from his pocket funding the PDP in 1999 and even used his money to run Abia state—when he came into office as the governor of Abia State. “It is time for the EFCC and those wanting him to go down to put an end to this trial. It is politically motivated.”

Also, senior lawyers, elders, academics and opinion leaders through Prof. Nwadi- naobi Ugochukwu Esomono, Dr. Lawrence Ubani, ESV Olekanma, Mrs Chiamaka Joyce Onubogu, Pastor Caleb Awa and Dr. Idika Kalu commended the decision of the appellate court. They said: “The unsuccessful third term bid of then President Olusegun Obasanjo precipitated the witch-hunting of our son—judging by the critical role played by him in stopping the third term bid of Obasanjo.