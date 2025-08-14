Retraction, Apology To Mike Ozekhome, Others

On our online site, on August 7, 2025, we carried a story with the headline: “IPOB Leader’s Detention: Analyst blames legal team for blunders”.

Having received complaints and reviewed the story, we found out that facts on ground do not support the headline and content of the said story.

We therefore retract the publication, having pulled it down from the website.

We also tender unreserved apologies to the erudite lawyers of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for the publication.

We, as an organisation, whose motto is “Sanctity of Truth” cannot deliberately disparage, insult or demean the integrity of erudite lawyers like Prof. Mike Ozekhome, Ifeanyi Ejimako and others, who have paid their dues professionally.

We regret the publication and appeal to the affected lawyers to accept this as a genuine act of professionalism.

Once more, we apologise for the slip.

Thanks.

Management