Retooling University Education for Greater Impact: Celebrating Uniport at 50

Lecture Delivered By His Excellency Senator Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State, at the 35th combined Convocation and 50th Anniversary of the University of Port Harcourt, Choba, Rivers State on Friday, July 25, 2025

Distinguished scholars, esteemed members of the academic community, our fresh graduates, respected alumni, students, honourable guests, ladies and gentlemen. I am profoundly honoured to return to this esteemed citadel of learning over three decades after my graduation to address this distinguished assembly.

I extend my heartfelt thanks to the leadership, faculties, and students for your kind invitation. I also take this opportunity to recognise and congratulate us all on this momentous occasion. Today, we are celebrating much more than the mere passage of time.

Five decades is no trivial achievement. It is a legacy woven from threads of aspirations, challenges and triumphs, which is why the University of Port Harcourt is affectionately called ‘Unique UNIPORT.’ From these walls have emerged great minds that carry the immense responsibility of our nation’s narrative across the globe.

Indeed, this Unique UNIPORT has nurtured personalities like former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, and State Governors, including my humble self. Beyond political leadership, this university has also produced renowned scholars, doctors, engineers, artistes, business magnates and other professionals. I am delighted to see that we have not merely counted the years, we have also made those years truly count. UNIPORT has reached its golden age.

The next fifty years will require not merely prestige but purpose; not merely legacy but relevance; not merely knowledge but impact. In a world where machines are programmed to perform tasks and the fate of nations hinges on the robustness of their intellectual capital, our universities must evolve beyond graduating students.

They must strive to nurture problem solvers. And that, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, is the crux of my address. In aligning with the theme of our celebration, I have titled my discourse: “RETOOLING UNIVERSITY EDUCATION FOR GREATER IMPACT: CELEBRATING UNIPORT AT 50.” Anniversaries typically reflect on the past; only innovation can secure the future. The reality is that the world has trans- formed, yet many of our classrooms and curriculum remain stagnant.

Knowledge from yesterday rusts overnight; thus, learning and re- learning must become our daily sustenance, not merely bagging certificates we frame and forget. Universities, by design, are not just museums of knowledge but catalysts for solutions fit for all generations – citadels where problems become research topics and sources of innovation. In fact, every Long Essay or Research Project includes a section called ‘Statement of the Problem.’ But the big question is: are we truly resolving these problems?

Today, Nigerian universities face a myriad of challenges ranging from insufficient power supply, inadequate funding, poor infrastructure, brain drain, inconsistent policies, inadequate deployment of technology etc. It is poignant to note that although Nigeria has a plethora of universities numbering approximately 283 as of February 2025, only one registers among the top 1000 best universities globally, according to the UNIRANKS ranking of 2025.

We must then ask some pertinent questions: what is the purpose of universities in Nigeria? Why do we have a plethora of universities but not enough competence in our work spaces? Are we establishing institutions for personal legacies, political clout or commercial purposes? If we continue with the current pattern of establishing universities, we are sure to meet more challenges ahead.

Unemployment, which in some cases is occasioned by low skill showcased by our graduates, is a ticking time bomb. How can universities teach only the theoretical aspect of a course? Why should all they learn from four to five or sometimes six years in the university not be transferable in solving real time problems? The eagerness to establish a university must be fostered only when the reason and necessity to set up one is apparent. Establishing a uni- versity is a significant decision that requires careful considerations.

They include Need and Demand, Purpose and Goals, Resources and Capacity, Impact and Benefits. By virtue of Section 18(1) of Chapter 2 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), “Government shall direct its policy towards ensuring that there are equal and adequate educational opportunities at all levels.”

It is pertinent to examine our National Policy on Education (NPE), which established a comprehensive framework guiding education across all levels. It has been instrumental in proffering solutions in the sector and under the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Act of 2004, it grants free, compulsory basic education (ages 5–15) to ensure access and equity. While this policy has resulted in mass education in many regions of the country, there is need for a different framework; one that addresses quality rather than quantity.

There is need to rejig the system so as to meet best practice. I am particularly pleased with the 2023 National Digital Learning Policy (NDLP), which embedded ICT into education at all levels, bridging the digital divide. In this 21st century, digital technologies have continued to reshape education. Tools such as mobile devices, artificial intelligence, and immersive media such as Zoom, Google Meet, FaceTime, WhatsApp etc. now support more interactive, personalised, and accessible learning environments.

These innovations have expanded educational opportunities that underscore the enduring commitment to align teaching methods with the demands and capabilities of each era, ultimately aiming to improve educational access, engagement and effectiveness. It is my firm belief that our universities, particularly our Unique UNIPORT lecturers, are deploying technology in their day-to-day activities to enhance teaching and learning.

Unfortunately, government and the university administration have not always provided the requisite support and conducive environment for intellectual prospects. Fundamental issues, policies, and systemic failures in governance afflict every facet of our nation, includingeducation.

The chronic underfunding of the education sector is a major impediment. Despite UNESCO’s recommendation of allocating at least 15-20% of the budget to education, Nigeria consistently falls far below this mark, often dedicating less than 10%. Many universities lack basic amenities such as power, equipped libraries, functional laboratories, workshops and ICT facilities.

Students are often forced to learn in overcrowded lecture halls and sleep in dilapidated hostel accommodation. The trajectory of my address is not intended to cast aspersions or undermine the diligent efforts our scholars and researchers have invested, but rather to encourage our institutions to adapt and mirror the current requirements of our society.

In any event, there is more than enough blame to be shared around. According to the World Economic Forum’s “Future of Jobs Report 2025,” fifty per cent of the global workforce will need to develop skills in analytical thinking, problem-solving, active learning, and technological proficiency to remain relevant and employable by 2030.

You would agree with me that the world keeps witnessing an accelerated increase in the deployment of Information Communication Technology (ICT) to enhance human endeavours. But we must ask, how well have we been catching up with this trend for the advancement of our immediate society?

In 2023, the United Nations Children’s Educational Fund (UNICEF) released the findings of a survey published in The Punch newspaper of September 26, 2023 that only 7% of Nigerian youths have the ICT skills needed for working and living in a digital economy.

It was bereft of an inspiring reflection of our stand- ing in this IT-driven world. From a significant shortage of computers for learning in our institutions, to the concerning low IT-compliance level of our educators, including those in universities, we are starkly reminded that vigorous interventions must be made to bridge the gap. The advent of COVID-19 underscored the indispensable role IT plays in daily engagements in our generation.

While numerous physical activities were halted, the digital space was leveraged by people across the globe to transact business, impact knowledge, and maintain channels of communication. In this wise, we must applaud the consistency of the National Open University whose exploration of ICT has greatly encouraged open and distance learning in our country.

As a prioritised policy thrust, my administration introduced the Bayelsa Promoting Reform to Improve and Modernize Education (BayelsaPRIME) in our schools, to effectively incorporate information technology in our learning processes and facilitate access to digital skills among our teachers and students.

We have engaged in periodic training of our instructors in ICT, and made provision for learning devices and digital gadgets to teachers, which has culminated in improved learning outcomes and enhanced access to digital skills. Similarly, we have built an ICT hub in Yenagoa with the aim of empowering citizens through digital literacy. This has the feasible potential of setting them up for great exploits in today’s profitable digital economy.

As a government, we have also established and equipped science, technical and vocational colleges across all the local government areas to provide students with the requisite skills and knowledge to be self-reliant. The tuition, accommodation and feeding cost of the students are all borne by the Bayelsa State Government. Our goal is to make Bayelsa a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The result so far has been encouraging. It is instructive to note that the current university curriculum encourages entrepreneurship studies. In all our state-owned universities, entrepreneurship education has been compulsorily imputed in the curriculum of all programmes. University education serves as a crucial bridge between theoretical knowledge and its practical application.

As Tom Bodett aptly states, “in school, you learn a lesson and then take a test. In life, you are given a test that teaches you a lesson.” By integrating theoretical foundations with real-world challenges, universities prepare students to navigate life’s intricacies and emerge as resilient, capable individuals ready to address forthcoming difficulties.

Thus, we must abandon a national arrogance – one that derides artisans, sneers at traders, and views vocational skills as consolation prizes for those who could not “succeed.” This mindset is precisely why we find ourselves importing toothpicks and sharpeners. In Bayelsa, for instance, we recently partnered with the Republic of South Korea to advance mechanized agriculture.

But let us ask candidly: why could we not forge that Memorandum of Understanding with our very own universities? Today, as we speak, we are constructing an independent power plant to ensure uninterrupted power supply; yet we had no choice but to procure 60-megawatt gas turbines from overseas.

Imagine the pride and national confidence that would arise had those turbines been built, tested, and proudly stamped ‘Made-in-Nigeria’ by our locally groomed engineers. Our universities should rise to the occasion. Today, the University of Port Harcourt proudly celebrates 50 years of enlightenment and the pursuit of self-reliance.

But as the celebrations fade and the golden anniversary is immortalized in photographs and speeches, a more pressing question arises: What does the next 50 years hold? Not just for UNIPORT, but for every Nigerian university still standing as a beacon of hope amidst turbulent waters.

Final Thoughts

As we celebrate 50 years of academic excellence, our graduates must become the bedrock of the emerging Nigeria. Let our convocation grounds quake, not just with applause, but with the arrival of a generation that refuses to wait for permission to build a better country. Going forward, it is my recommendation that:

a. Government at all levels should provide intentional budgetary allocations and adequate funding for our educational institutions.

b. Private sector, intervention/ donor agencies and others should promote and fund research in our universities.

c. Universities should encourage peer review locally and internationally.

d. Policy makers and education managers should develop and up- date curriculum and methodology at all stages of learning to meet current realities.

e. Institutions should train, re-train and retain existing manpower for optimal service delivery.

f. Universities should embrace technological advancement and innovation in our educational systems for sustainable growth and development.

To our esteemed graduands, you have all invested years of hard work, resilience, and determination to reach this point. You have stayed the course and been found worthy in character and learning to be ambassadors of this institution.

As you prepare to venture into the world, I encourage you to embrace the courage that is inherent within you – a courage that will serve as your compass in navigating the complexities of life beyond these walls. In conclusion, if oil and gas drive the nation’s economy, let education rebuild our wealth. If the creeks once gave us defiance, let the classrooms now give us direction. If this country must truly rise, let it rise on the shoulders of researchers, inventors and entrepreneurs.

Therefore, may I extend this challenge, with all the urgency it requires, to our esteemed scholars, daring young graduates and the business community: let us not only celebrate this landmark; let us applaud innovations, inventions, and industries emerging right here so that when asked, “who solved this problem?” the response shall resound with pride: “it was conceived in our classrooms; it was Made-in-Nigeria.”