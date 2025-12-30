Retiring UNILAG Don Seeks Establishment Of Social Work Services Depts In Schools

A pioneer female Professor of Social Work and don at the Department of Social Work, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Chinwe Rossabelle Nwanna, has said that there is an urgent need to establish social work services departments in schools, and employment of trained school social workers, who will supervise undergraduates on a field practicum.

This is as she noted that this and many other strategies had become imperative in order to create higher-quality field education experiences and maintain field education as a signature pedagogy of social work education, otherwise the nation would keep churning out mediocre graduates in this specialized area. Social work lecturers, the don added, should ensure that their students on field practicum in schools are supervised by qualified practitioners and not school counsellors or principals.

Prof Nwanna gave the advice in her exaugural lecture delivered during her retirement programme organised by the Department of Social Work, which took place at the Faculty of Social Sciences Lecture Hall, FSS Complex, Akoka main campus of the university. The theme of the exaugural lecture, chaired by Prof Omololu Soyombo of Sociology Department, is “Field Education: The Signature Pedagogy of Social Work Education.”

Dignitaries at the lecture, include the lecturer’s husband, Prof Ifeanyi Onyenwe Nwanna, a Professor of Banking and Development Finance at UNIZIK, and her daughter, Ms Chinenye Nwanna; as well as faculty staff, scholars and other members of the university community.

For effective school social work studies, Prof Nwanna, however, noted that students specialising in the course should be offered at least one year of supervised experience in school settings, under the direct supervision of an experienced school social worker. “All universities should endeavour to place their students in all areas of social work for a fieldwork practicum.

During the accreditation exercise, the National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditation teams should ensure that the field education of that university meets all the standards and requirements, not only on paper, but they should also consider the evaluation yardsticks of the field education in the students’ fieldwork logbooks,” she said.

As part of her recommendations, the don, who bowed out of the system after several years of meritorious service, urged the government, as a matter of urgency, to set up the Social Work Council without further delay.

The Council, Prof Nwanna pointed out, would be better positioned to regulate the proliferation of quack training of social workers; regulate the profession by setting standards, promoting ethics, controlling practice, and ensuring quality training; as well as supervise the education and training of social workers in the country, and ensure that the curricula of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes are appropriate and relevant to the social work profession.

Besides, the retiring don said: “Fieldwork education should shift from the traditional method of inperson practicum to adopting a blended approach of online and in-person practicum in preparation for any other pandemic, as this will prevent any form of future disruptions.