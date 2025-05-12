Retirement: ‘Spend What Is Left After Saving’

Share

For a better and comfortable retirement life, a former Deputy Director-General of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, has advised on the need to manage incomes wisely by being committed more to savings than spending.

Oladejo, also the immediate past President of Oluyole Club Lagos, said workers should cultivate a savings habit, living simply, and making smart investments to avoid hardship in old age. He spoke during the club’s 2025 Annual Lecture and Bursary Awards held at the LCCI Conference and Exhibition Centre, Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking on the theme “Planning for a Fulfilling and Finan – cially Secure Retirement,” he said: “Retirement is a phase of life everyone looks forward to, but to enjoy it, one must plan ahead. Don’t save what is left after spending. Spend what is left after saving.

“With rising life expectancy and the collapse of many traditional pension schemes, individuals must take charge of their financial future.”

Oladejo shared his personal post-retirement experience, revealing how social attention dwindled quickly. Stressing that retirees are often forgotten once out of power, he said: “When I was in office, my house was full during festivals.

A year after retirement, only five people came; the next year, it dropped to two.” He urged Nigerians to avoid high-risk investments and instead consider stable options like treasury bills.

He also advised owning a home before retirement, noting that rising rent costs can be a major financial burden for elderly tenants. Oladejo recommended a practical approach to financial planning, including calculating lifetime expenses, simplifying one’s lifestyle, and adopting the 50-30- 20 budgeting rule, 50% for needs, 30% for wants, and 20% for savings.

On his part, Oluyole Club Lagos President, Mr. Oluniyi Fatokun, reaffirmed the club’s commitment to education, youth empowerment, and member welfare.

Fatokun also applauded Lead City University for donating six annual scholarship slots to support indigent students from Ibadan. “We’ve produced graduates through this partnership, and we’re deeply grateful to Prof. Jide Owoeye for the continued support,” he said.

