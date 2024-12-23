Retirement: Renewed Hope As PenCom Shows Direction

Share

As agitations by some contributors continue to trail the Contributory Pension Scheme, an end to the controversies appears underway as the regulator initiates positive steps. SUNDAY OJEME writes

For years, developments in Nigeria’s pension space have remained unsavoury despite attempts by the Federal Government to stabilise the sector and create an atmosphere for retirees to enjoy a better and fulfilling life after years of contributions to the country’s development.

With the obvious failure of the past endeavour under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS), the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) was introduced and designed to flush out the ills of the past.

Contributors’ indifference

Despite efforts of the government in this direction, the system, though working perfectly according to the laws guiding it, agitations by some contributors under the scheme appear to be giving it a semblance of a failed project.

The reason for this is not farfetched. Since its inception close to 20 years ago, some contributors have failed or, rather, are unwilling to understand why the scheme was set up in the first place and how it is expected to work.

Why the Federal Government’s intention is to ensure financial stability for retirees at the end of their working life, some contributors see it as another form of financial institution wherein they can save for some time then withdraw part or all what they had contributed.

Some others, who fail to understand the method of arriving at what is due to them as monthly pension, have also complained harshly about the scheme.

Amid the controversy, some experts have attributed the misunderstanding to poor awareness and the harsh economic milieu.

Some Retirement Savings Account holders, for instance, find it difficult to live with the fact of having so much money somewhere but paid meagre amount monthly as pension.

Although the money truly belongs to them, they have, however, failed to realise that the system is being run by law under the Pension Reform Act 2014.

While the agitations have lasted over the years, leading to resistance by some institutions to continue with the scheme, recent developments have revealed a deliberate act by the new management of the regulator, the National Pension Commission (PenCom), to engender an understanding to reform the sector for the benefits of retirees, government, the economy and the country.

New approach/collaboration

Although the different managements, since inception, tried on their own to douse the tension that confronted them, there appears to be a new direction to the issue as the new Director-General of PenCom, Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, is charting a new and positive path.

This fact can be deduced from the simple approach applied recently to put an end to the dust raised by annuitants under the troubled African Alliance Insurance.

To ensure results, she went into collaboration with the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), which yielded the expected result as the annuitants have been paid over N700 million after months of agitations.

During a visit to her by members of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners Contributory Pension Scheme Sector (NUPCPS), she made it clear that PenCom was collaborating with relevant stakeholders to address issues related to pension increases, accrued pension rights, and other pension liabilities.

She had promised that the nonpayment to annuitants under the African Alliance Insurance Company, which was being regulated by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) would soon be resolved.

“PenCom is working with NAICOM to resolve the issue and announce a regulatory change that will require all pension funds under annuity to be domiciled with Pension Fund Custodians (PFCs) to prevent similar issues in the future,” she said.

The singular act of working with NAICOM and other stakeholders appears to be the magic wand to finally put an end to the escalating agitations in Nigeria’s pension circle. She made it clear to members of NUPCPS that the poor service delivery by any PFA to retirees would not be tolerated.

She said that PFAs and PenCom must provide accessible complaint channels to ensure speedy resolution of issues. With every arrangement in place, the director-general has projected that by the end of the year, the pension assets would be hitting N22 trillion with over 10 million contributors currently listed.

As part of her seriousness to break any form of logjam, the director-general has been engaging stakeholders including retirees, who are directly affected, across the country and making herself available and accessible for advice and possible direction where the need arises.

In an engagement with the media last week, Oloworaran provided further insights into how much she intends to ensure a successful pension programme for the benefit of retirees.

She said that the Pension Industry Shared Service Initiative was in an advanced stage of implementation.

According to her, the initiative would digitise pension contributions and remittances, ensuring seamless processing of contributions and resolving discrepancies caused by incomplete remittance details.

“To further enhance contributors’ experiences, we have introduced a revised programme withdrawal template, simplifying access to voluntary contributions and revising the threshold for enbloc payments in line with the new minimum wage.

“These measures are designed to make retirement processes more efficient and user-centric. “But beyond policies and systems, what really excites me is the potential to transform lives,”she said.

According to her, technology has become the backbone of transformation across all sectors, and the pension industry is no exception, hence PenCom has embraced the transformation wholeheartedly.

Oloworaran said that there were over 10.5 million contributors, while pension assets are in excess of N21.9 trillion as at October. She said that this progress demonstrated the strength of the CPS, though not without challenges.

“Inflation, for instance, continues to erode the purchasing power of pensioners, and we are actively seeking innovative solutions to address this issue.

“We also continue to face the persistent issue of delays in the payment of accrued rights.

Positive manifestations

“Recently, N44 billion was approved under the 2024 budget appropriation to settle accrued pension rights for retirees from March to September 2023.

“Moving forward, we are working with the Federal Government to put in place a sustainable solution that ensures that retirees receive their benefits promptly and without undue stress,” she said.

She said that since assuming office, she and her team had been focused on strengthening compliance, enhancing service delivery, diversifying pension assets to optimising returns.

She said that they had also been improving benefits and expanding coverage to include more Nigerians, especially those in the informal sector.

Oloworaran expressed passion over the micro-pension initiative, in particular, noting that it is the commission’s way of fostering financial inclusion, no matter how small an earning might be.

She said that the commission intended to use technology to scale the micro-pension plan. “Technology plays a vital role in driving this inclusion from mobile enrollment to real-time account management,” she said.

She said that PenCom planned to rebrand the micro-pension scheme, and also target onboarding not less than 20 million Nigerians in the informal sector.

Oloworaran acknowledged the role of the media as stakeholders in the success of the pension system.

“As we integrate technology across every aspect of the pension industry, we are paving the way for a future where the CPS becomes more accessible, reliable, and sustainable.

“However, this transformation cannot succeed without your unwavering support as media practitioners.

“Your role in amplifying our initiatives and educating stakeholders across Nigeria is essential to achieving this vision,” she said. She described the ability of the media to inform, educate, and hold institutions accountable as invaluable.

“Together, we can ensure that every Nigerian, including the most vulnerable, has access to a secure and dignified retirement,” she said.

Subtle applications

Not left out in her strategy is the consolidation of certificate issuance to private sector operators to clear them for Federal Government contracts.

This is to ensure that employees’ contributions are honestly remitted to their Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).

In effect, she disclosed that PenCom had issued over 38,000 Pension Clearance Certificates (PCC) to organisations that have complied with the rules.

This feat is coupled with the fact that the commission also achieved a major milestone with the launch of the e-Application Portal for the PPC in October.

She said that the initiative replaced the previous manual process, enabling companies to seamlessly apply for and receive PCCs online, significantly enhancing ease of doing business and ensuring compliance.

Last line

With recent developments, ranging from government’s quick reaponse to defraying outstanding benefits, the director general’s initiatives, availability and accessibility to stakeholders, it is obvious the country’s pension industry is already charting a new direction for the good of retirees.

