Retirement: LASG Urges Workers To Embrace Efficient Pension System

The Director-General of Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Mr. Babalola Obilana, has reinforced the state government’s commitment to a dependable and efficient pension system.

Obilana, who disclosed this during a sensitisation programme for civil servants in the state, said the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) was a collaborative mechanism between employers and employees aimed at ensuring a dignified postservice life.

According to him, “the scheme was introduced to provide a structured and dependable source of income in retirement. This collaborative effort ensures that our workforce can look forward to a dignified life after service,” Obilana ex plained.

Speaking earlier, the Lagos Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, encouraged the workers to embrace proactive pension planning as a vital part of their service journey.

He described the programme as a key initiative designed to equip civil servants with accurate, relevant, and timely information about the CPS.

He noted that the sensitisation initiative was not merely a routine event but a necessary engagement that could determine the ease or difficulty of transition ing into retirement.

“This periodic sensitisation programme is designed to provide important and timely updates as it affects the Contributory Pension Scheme for employees of the Lagos State Government,” Agoro said.

He emphasised that the exercise served a dual purpose-educating public servants and ensuring the protection of their rights through credible and approved sources of information.

“Importantly, the exercise plays a vital role in protecting the rights of public servants by obtaining useful information from reliable and approved sources, and disseminating such in order to guarantee seamless processing of retirement benefits after exit from the State Public Service,” he added.