Retirement Fallout: Senate summons PSC chair over directive to senior officers –Investigation

Share

Following the recent retirement directive to some senior officers, the Senate Committee on Police Affairs has summoned the chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC) DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd) for briefing, Sunday Telegraph’s investigation revealed.

Our correspondent gathered that the interaction, which took place last week, afforded the PSC’s chairman the opportunity to defend the directive to police officers, who had been caught up by 35 years of service, or retirement age of 60, to proceed on retirement.

A highly-placed source, who spoke in confidence with our correspondent, claimed that committee members present at the meeting expressed satisfaction with the directive, having been presented with the Public Service Rule, and other relevant materials.

It would be recalled that the PSC had, on January 31, approved the immediate retirement of senior police officers above 60 years, and 35 years in service.

A statement signed by its spokesperson, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, had said in part: “The Commission, at its 24th Plenary Meeting of 27th and 28th September 2017, had approved that the Force Entrants should have their date of appointment in the Force against the date of their enlistment.

“The Commission has passionately revisited their decision and has come to the conclusion that the said decision in its intent and purpose contradicted the principle of merger of service in the Public service and it is in violation of Public Service Rule No 020908 (i&ii) which provides for retirement on attainment of 35 years in service or 60 years of age.

“Accordingly, the Commission at its 1st extraordinary meeting of the 6th Management Board held today, Friday, 31st January 2025, approved the immediate retirement of those officers, who have spent more than 35 years in service and those above 60 years of age.”

Speaking on the invitation, the source said: “The Chairman of the Commission was summoned by Senate Committee on Police Affairs pursuant to the recent retirement directive.

“He honoured the invitation armed with all the documents to support the Commission’s decision.

“After his presentation, the Senators present expressed satisfaction, hence the directive stands”.

Another source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “The Commission has power to appoint, promote, discipline and dismiss/retire all senior officers, except the IGP.

“That is why I do not agree with the argument in some quarters that the police chief may have countermanded the PSC’s directive”.

A February 11 wireless message said to have emanated from the office of the Force Secretary (not verified by this newspaper) claimed that the IGP directed all officers affected by the PSC’s directive to stay action, while awaiting further instruction.

In his reaction, PSC’s spokesperson, Ani, said he did not consider what was credited to the police chief as a countermand.

“I don’t consider the decision of the IG for the officers affected to hold on pending further directive as a rejection”.

Share

Please follow and like us: