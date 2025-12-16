Retirement: Edun Lauds Ex-Perm Sec For Meritorious Service

The Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has hailed the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Ministry ot Finance, Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya, for her unwavering dedication to public service.

Speaking at a retirement reception in her honour on in Abuja, the Minister praised Jafiya’s remarkable 35-year career, marked by her energy, dedication, and wisdom, according to a statement.

“Your capacity to serve is truly amazing, and we appreciate the sacrifices you’ve made,* Edun said, urging the new PSF, Mr. Raymond Omachi, to emulate Jafiya’s exemplary work ethic. Government is a continuum,” he emphasized, highlighting the importance of seamless transitions in public service.

The occasion witnessed an outpouring of goodwill messages from esteemed dignitaries, including governors, ministers, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, The Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission, permanent secretaries, Accountan General of the Federation, and members of the diplomatic corps.

Also, in attendance were heads of agencies under the ministry, ministry’s director, traditional rulers, and family members, among others.

In her response, Mrs Jafiya expressed profound gratitude to the Ministry for the gesture and urged staff to maintain their high standards. She congratulated Mr Raymond Omenka Omachi on his new role, noting that they had worked together for years and had no doubt he would excel.

Earlier, in his remarks, Omachi pledged to build on the legacy of his predecessor, ensuring the Ministry continues to deliver on its mandate.