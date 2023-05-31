Retirees’ welfare, a priority of LASG

The Lagos State Government under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been very committed to the welfare of retirees in the state public service.

One of the best evidence of this can be found in the various welfarism programmes being implemented by the state Government, particularly, the regular skill acquisitions training organized for the retirees.

According to reports, this initiative of the Lagos State Government was aimed at ensuring that the retirees are actively engaged so that they do not slide into poverty or economic degradation.

During one of such programs organised for the retirees, the Head of Cvil Service, HOS Mr Muri Okunola, stressed that the Lagos State Government and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu cared about the welfare of all Lagosians especially retirees who have served the state in various capacities and at different times.

Okunola had said that the training was a part of the fulfillment of the promise made by Governor Sanwo-Olu to the people of Lagos State.Okunola said: “The training was critical and germaine to achieving economic and social relief for retirees. The civil servants who have worked hard to make Lagos a centre of excellence deserve the best after retirement.”

In accessing the Lagos State Governor’s welfare programmes in his first term in office, Mr Theophilus Ajibola, a retiree and former school teacher living in Lagos said, the Lagos State Government has a fantastic plan for its retirees in the country, also paying their benefits promptly.

Mr Theophilus, however, called on the Governor to use the second term in office to expand the net so that it includes retirees in the private sector as well. He argued; “We all pay taxes and we all voted for Governor Sanwo-Olu, so he should extend those benefits to all of us as well.

“This kind of attitude of care and kindness will also reduce corruption in the Lagos’ civil service.” The Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle had also revealed that over N50.7 billion has been paid to 13,928 retirees by the Lagos State Government from 2019 till date. Ponnle said the payments were made to retirees in the Mainstream, Local Government, State Universal Board, Teaching Service Commission and other parastatals of the Lagos State Government. She also disclosed that the state government has paid accrued pension rights of N5bn into the Retirement Savings Accounts of 1,768 retirees alongside their monthly contributions. Whilst noting that the Sanwo-Olu administration has been consistent in the payment of pension obligations to its retirees thereby maintaining its leading role in the administration of the Contributory Pension Scheme, Ponle affirmed that the Bond Certificates presentation ceremony was a testament to the State Government’s faithfulness in the performance of its obligations to retirees.

The Commissioner said that the State Government was grateful for the diligence and commitment of the retirees whilst in active service. She added that the State Government is currently working on some reforms based on global best practices to reduce post-retirement financial difficulties. Whilst appreciating the retirees for their efforts in ensuring the return of the Administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his second term in Office, Ponnle averred that the State Government is committed to building an environment that is safe and secure for all residents, adding that it would continue to raise the bar of governance to improve the livelihood of all citizens.

Mrs Shola Abimbola, an educationist and a Lagos resident, opined that the Lagos State Governor should also include retirees of the Federal agencies who are resident in Lagos State, thereby showing the same hands of love to them.

Abimbola appealed that Governor Sanwo-Olu should widen the bracket of quality welfarism to all retirees in Lagos because only in Lagos Government can one find such robust welfare for retirees in Nigeria.

“If people are working in Lagos State, Governor Sanwo-Olu should consider having them enjoy the kind of welfare plans he has provided for his civil service workers in his second term in office. If I have voted for the Governor, I should enjoy such,” Amimbola said.