Retirees Seek Implementation Of Pension Review

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has been called upon to implement the pension review for the state’s tertiary institutions arm of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP).

The governor was urged to address the last obstacle delaying the implementation of the approved pension review for retirees of state-owned tertiary institutions.

According to a report, the Chairman of the tertiary institutions’ branch, Dr. Solomon Ladipo, commended Governor Makinde for his consistent commitment to improving pensioners’ welfare in the state. Stakeholders and officials from various in stitutions were present at the briefing. Ladipo described the governor as a compassionate leader who has demonstrated a strong resolve to alleviate the suffering of retirees. .

However, he expressed concern that pensioners in state-owned tertiary institutions—whose salaries are funded through government subventions—have not received the approved pension adjustments for the past 10 months.

He explained that the union’s efforts to persuade the management of the affected institutions had been unsuccessful, as the institutions claimed they were unable to implement the new rates without an enabling circular from the state government.

According to him, although the union has continued to engage the heads of institutions and relevant ministries to secure the necessary circular, no progress has been made. Ladipo noted that Governor Makinde had earlier promised not only to issue the enabling circular but also to increase subventions to the institutions to ensure the revised pension rates could be paid.

“Expectedly, this development raised our hopes to high heavens, and we started expecting the approved increments to reflect in our October 2025 pensions. Unfortunately, the October pensions were paid a few days ago without reflecting the expected adjustments,” he lamented.